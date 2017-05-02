Tories 'relaxed' about NHS crisis shows why we need the Lib Dems to be the Official Opposition

The government is 'relaxed' about the crisis in general practice because it thinks Labour can't win the general election, Dr Phil Hammond a former GP and health commentator has said. Commenting on the news, Shadow Health Secretary Norman Lamb said:

“The Tories have acted with outrageous complacency by repeatedly failing to take action to tackle the crisis in our NHS and care services. Time and again, I have called on Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt to give the NHS and social care the extra funding they desperately need to keep pace with growing demand, but this has fallen on deaf ears.

“This election is a chance to show the Conservatives that they cannot continue to put the future of our most essential public services in jeopardy. A vote for the Liberal Democrats will be a vote to give our health and care services the resources they desperately need.”