Lib Dems announce £6,205,320 to give children in Birmingham a brighter future

Helping people buy their first home for the same cost as renting, with a new model of ‘Rent to Own’ homes

Restoring housing benefit for young people

Creating a discounted bus pass for 16-21 year olds, giving a 66% discount

As well as:

Investing almost £7bn in our schools and colleges

Doubling the number of businesses that take apprenticeships

Tripling the early years pupil premium

Extending free school meals to all primary school students



Liberal Democrat John Hemming commented:



“We will give children in Yardley a brighter future, by investing in those from more deprived backgrounds to give them the best possible chance in life.



“This forms part of a package to build a fairer Britain and ensure no child or young person is left behind.



“The Liberal Democrats will provide a strong opposition to this Conservative government and stand up against cuts to local schools, hospitals and regional funding.



“A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for a brighter future for people across Yardley.”

7,181 3-4 year-olds in Birmingham would benefit from Liberal Democrat plans to triple funding for the early years pupil premium, with gives extra cash to nurseries, preschools and school receptions when they take on children from disadvantaged backgrounds.The cash would triple the funding to £1,000 per pupil per year - up from £302 in 2015-16.This will increase the allocation for Birmingham from around £2,068,440 to £6,205,320, and will pay for every disadvantaged child who benefits to receive 570 hours of state-funded early education.It forms part of a series of policies the Liberal Democrats are announcing ahead of launching their manifesto, with a focus on giving children and young people a brighter future.These include: