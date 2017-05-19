BMA GP committee warns general practice is on the "brink of collapse"
John Hemming says:
“Instead of £350m a week for the NHS, under the Conservatives we’ve seen the health service being gradually run into the ground.
“Patients across the country are struggling to get appointments with their GP.
“The NHS cannot take five years of a Conservative landslide that would give Theresa May free rein to cut services further at your local hospital.
“The Liberal Democrats offer a brighter future with a penny on income tax to rescue the NHS and care.”
