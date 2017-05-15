Lib Dems announce plans to address housing shortage in Birmingham



The Liberal Democrats have announced plans to address the housing shortage in Birmingham and build more affordable homes.



There are currently 15,110 families in Birmingham on a waiting list for council homes, down from 16,130 last year.



In addition, official figures show 4,397 homes in Birmingham have been empty for over six months.



The Liberal Democrats would introduce a legal requirement for smaller housing developments to include affordable homes, make it easier for local authorities and housing associations to borrow money and set up a new government-backed Housing and Infrastructure Development Bank.



The party would allow local authorities to hike up council tax on empty homes by up to 200%, including second homes. Local authorities could also choose to impose penalties on developers who leave plots of land empty for over 3 years, to tackle so-called land-banking.



John Hemming commented:



“Hundreds of families in Birmingham are struggling to find a decent and affordable place to call home.



“Many young people in particular are finding it virtually impossible to get on the housing ladder.



“At the same time, homes are sitting empty and plots of land bought by developers are not being used.



“The market is broken and has failed to deliver. That is why we are setting out radical plans to fix the housing crisis.



"A Conservative landslide would allow the government to take people for granted, meaning years more soaring rents and failure to build enough affordable housing.



"A better future is available. Have hope, vote Liberal Democrat and we can change Britain's future and build the affordable homes Birmingham needs."