The top 10 articles people are interested in

One thing about online systems is that it is possible to find out what articles are read by more people and which ones appear unimportant.My campaign is mainly positive, but I am also highlighting issues where I believe it demonstrates that my opponent was not doing her job properly as an MP.I have sorted the articles on this blog by the number of people who are interested in them. Here is the top ten listWhat this demonstrates is that people are generally more interested when one candidate is raising issues in respect of another candidate than purely positive articles. Housing Benefit comes interestingly high in the top ten list. Housing Benefit is, of course, very important to lots of people. Extra Money for the NHS also demonstrates peoples interest in the NHS. It also demonstrates that buses matter to people. The other item which is mainly promoting me and does not contain criticism of the Labour candidate is about the judicial system and particularly the family courts. 6 of the 10 ten items, however, involve at least some negative campaigning. I think this justifies the claim that people are interested in negative campaigning. Almost all the responses I get from Labour activists are to posts which make criticisms of the Labour candidate.