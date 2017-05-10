Figures on Additional Education Funding for West Midlands

John Hemming believes that an MP should represent everyone in their constituency. This should be regardless of their race, religion, gender, abledness, sexual orientation or anything else. It should be everyone.



When he was an MP he worked on issues relating to men, those relating to women and those relating to non-binary people. Everyone.



For example here is John Hemming on a demonstration outside the courts with the campaign group Women Against Rape (it related to the case of a mother who had her child removed from her because the mother was raped).









Jess Phillips, who campaigns on women's issues, notwithstanding the questions asked about her appointments in her parliamentary office, had the following response when asked for a debate on issues specifically relating to men:

