Lib Dems commit to £780 pay rise for public sector workers

Liberal Democrats have announced they would end years of pay restraint for nurses, teachers and police by lifting the 1% cap on public sector pay and up-rating wages in line with inflation. The plans would lead to an estimated pay rise of £780 for the average public sector worker by 2021.



In contrast, the Conservative's public sector pay cap combined with rising inflation since the Brexit vote will mean that by 2021 a new nurse will be £530 a year worse off, a primary school teacher £550 and an army sergeant £830.



Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Vince Cable commented:



“Public sector workers are facing a double blow at the hands of this Conservative government, with years of pitiful increases to pay combined with a Brexit squeeze caused by soaring inflation.



“Our NHS and schools are already struggling to recruit the staff they need.



"Living standards are falling, prices are rising and nurses are going to food banks – but Theresa May doesn’t care.



“A better future is available. We will stand up for our schools and hospitals and give hard-working nurses, teachers and police the pay rise they deserve.



"Within our carefully costed commitments, we believe government can and must lift the cap on public sector pay.”