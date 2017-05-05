 Skip to main content

Lib Dems promise £6bn extra a year for the NHS and care


The NHS and social care would receive an extra £6bn a year from the Liberal Democrats, it has been announced.  The new funding is the first of the party’s election manifesto commitments and will be paid for through an immediate 1p rise on all rates of income tax.
The funding will be ring-fenced to be spent only on the NHS and social care and will provide vital services with the money they desperately need until a longer-term solution can be found.
This is the party’s flagship spending commitment and its first major policy announcement for the election.  The Liberal Democrats manifesto will set out a ‘five-point recovery plan’ for NHS and social care services in their manifesto.
Liberal Democrat Leader, Tim Farron, said:
"Theresa May doesn't care about the NHS or social care. People are lying on trolleys in hospital corridors and she has done nothing. The truth is you can't have a strong NHS with a Hard Brexit.
"The Liberal Democrats will rescue the NHS and social care. We are prepared to be honest with people and say that we will all need to chip in a little more.
"It is not too late to change Britain's future. The Conservatives want absolute power, Labour are too weak to stand up to them, so we will. The Liberal Democrats will be the strong opposition Britain needs."
Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary of State for Health, Norman Lamb, added:
“The NHS was once the envy of the world and this pledge is the first step in restoring it to where it should be.
“A penny on the pound to save the NHS is money well spent in our view.
“Simply providing more money on its own is not enough and that’s why this is just the first step in our plan to protect health and care services long-term.
“We also need to do much more to keep people fit and healthy and out of hospital, and that is why this new funding will be targeted to those areas that have the greatest impact on patient care such as social care, general practice, mental health and public health.

