Hospital waiting lists to rise above 5m - Lamb responds

Norman Lamb has responded with anger to reports that more than five million people could be waiting for NHS treatment within two years, according to confidential documents reported in The Times.



Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Norman Lamb said:



"This is further evidence of a health service facing impossible challenges.



“The inevitable consequence of growing waiting lists is that those with the money will pay to go private, and

who can blame them? But others will be left waiting often in desperate pain.



“We are developing a two-tier system, based on ability to pay and not need.



“This is what the Conservative stewardship of the NHS means for people up and down the country.



“People are lying in trollies in hospital corridors, and Theresa May doesn't care.



"Only the Liberal Democrats are prepared to make the bold decisions required to secure the future of the NHS and social care systems."

