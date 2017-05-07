Marxism in Labour party has more in common with Groucho than Karl

Responding to John McDonnell's speech today, Liberal Democrat Shadow First Secretary of State Alistair Carmichael said:

"John McDonnell seems to think it's 1917, not 2017.



"But the Marxism we're seeing in the Labour party right now has more in common with Groucho than Karl.



"Groucho Marx once said that politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. That could easily have been written with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour in mind.



"Labour has failed as an opposition and is now utterly unelectable.



"The only home for moderate Labour voters is the Liberal Democrats. We are the only party that can challenge Theresa May and provide the strong opposition Britain needs."