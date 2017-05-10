Cable: IoD now to the left of May on executive pay

In response to a call by the Institute of Directors for the government to give investors a bigger say in executive pay, Sir Vince Cable, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor, said:



“Even directors think executive pay can be excessive, yet the Conservatives still refuse to take action. When so many people are struggling, it undermines confidence in wealth creation, which ultimately harms everybody.



“Liberal Democrats have long campaigned for binding votes on executive pay.



“Conservative failure to take action shows that Theresa May just doesn’t care. Even the Institute of Directors are to the left of her. Perhaps she is simply terrified because she has so dented business confidence by her insistence on pulling Britain out of the customs union and single market.”