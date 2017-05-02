Brake responds to Lords' International Relations Committee report on the Middle East

Today, the Lords Select Committee on International Relations has published a report on UK policy in the Middle East which argues that UK should distance itself from Trump; recognise Palestine as a state and support the Iran Nuclear deal.



Responding Shadow Foreign Secretary, Tom Brake MP said:



" The Conservatives have shown a willingness to pander to Donald Trump, turn their back s on international commitments and give little thought to international security.





"This report is damning of the Tory government's record, but also makes clear recommendations that PM Theresa May must now heed.



