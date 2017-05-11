Lamb: Hospital long waits reveal "dismal human cost" of NHS crisis

The number of people waiting longer than they should for hospital care have hit a five-year high in England, figures show. NHS England data for 2016-17 reveals 2.5 million patients waited over four hours in A&E - up from 725,000 in 2011-12.

Those waiting over 62 days for cancer treatment topped 26,000 - nearly double the total five years ago.

Meanwhile, over 360,000 people have now waited over 18 weeks for an operation, compared to 160,000 five years ago. Commenting, Liberal Democrat Shadow Health Secretary Norman Lamb said:



“These figures reveal the dismal human cost of the NHS crisis.



“Millions of patients are waiting in distress and anxiety.



“There is a moral obligation on the government to end this shameful neglect and address the chronic underfunding of our health service.



“Only the Liberal Democrats have put forward a credible plan to rescue the NHS and care by putting a penny in the pound on income tax.”