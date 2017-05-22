Full scale of 'dementia tax' revealed as diagnosed cases rise to record high of 442,000

The Liberal Democrats have slammed the Conservative proposed "dementia tax," as official figures have revealed the number of people diagnosed with dementia reached a record high of over 442,000 last month.



NHS digital statistics show that in April 2017, the number of patients recorded by GPs as having dementia was 442,000, more than double the 220,000 cases recorded 10 years ago.



Older people with dementia often need care in their own homes for many years, meaning they would be hit with crippling costs to pay for their own care under Conservative proposals.



Over 134,000 patients with dementia were below the age of 79, while 307,000 were 80 or older.



Liberal Democrat Shadow Health Secretary Norman Lamb commented:



"These figures reveal the impact the Conservative dementia tax will have on thousands of vulnerable people across the country.



"Frail and elderly people receiving care in their own home will now face a ‘Personal Death Tax’ charged against their home. And the more help you need, the more the Conservatives will snatch away when you die.



“"It is a betrayal of those who work hard all their lives, end up with a condition like dementia through no fault of their own and will now be hit with crippling costs to pay for their care.





