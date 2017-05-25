Scrapping free school lunches would waste £2,267,245 spent upgrading kitchens in Birmingham

Plans by Theresa May to axe free school lunches would waste the £2,267,245 invested in Birmingham to upgrade school kitchens, according to the Liberal Democrats.



It comes after figures revealed 31,895 children in Birmingham are set to lose out under the Conservative proposals.



When in government, the Liberal Democrats invested £160m upgrading school kitchen facilities to enable them to prepare hot lunches, including £2,267,245 in Birmingham.



John Hemming, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Yardley commented:



“The Liberal Democrats in government invested £160m to give schools the kitchens they needed to ensure that no infant would go hungry, including over £2,000,000 in Birmingham.



"This policy was extremely successful and guaranteed that local children received at least two of their five a day in their school lunch.



“But now Theresa May is threatening to throw that money down the drain.



"A Conservative measure designed to save money will waste money. Not only is it heartless, it is bad economics.



“The Liberal Democrats will protect free school lunches for infants and ensure all primary school children can get a healthy, free lunch a day.”