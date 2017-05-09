Lib Dems will invest £7bn in schools to protect funding per pupil

The Liberal Democrats have announced they will invest nearly £7bn more in schools and colleges over the next parliament.



The funding would reverse cuts to frontline school and college budgets, protect per pupil funding in real terms and ensure no school loses out from the National Funding Formula.



Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Sarah Olney said:

"Children are being taught in overcrowded classes by overworked teachers - but Theresa May doesn't care.



"This extra £7 billion of funding would ensure no school and no child loses out.



"We will reverse crippling Conservative cuts to school budgets and invest to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed."



Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:



"A landslide for the Conservatives would allow Theresa May to take parents across the country for granted and cut our schools to the bone.



"Only the Liberal Democrats can provide the strong opposition Britain needs to stand up for your community.



"Vote for the Liberal Democrats and you can change Britain’s future."