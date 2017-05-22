The Conservative manifesto could lump residents of Birmingham with £65,182 social care bill



Conservative manifesto plans will mean the average household in Birmingham could be forced to pay 39.5% of the value of their homes for social care after they die, it has been revealed.



The manifesto plans, which would mean that people would be forced to hand over assets worth over £100,000 to pay for social care at home, would have a particularly damaging impact on sufferers of dementia, who have complicated long-term health needs.



The Liberal Democrats have hit out at the plans and are calling for a cap of £72,000 to protect people from crippling care costs.



John Hemming, Liberal Democrat candidate for Yardley said:



“Many elderly people currently face the cruel situation of having to sell their home when they die to fund residential care home costs. Now the frail and elderly receiving care in their own home will face a ‘Personal Death Tax’ charged against their home. And the more help you need, the more the Conservatives will take when you die.



“The Liberal Democrats will stand up to these proposals, protecting those that need the most help and fighting for a cap on social care costs of £72,000 to protect people in their old age.”