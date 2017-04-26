The running of the parliamentary office

It is important that people are paid fairly for the work that they do. It is, of course, possible to compare the appointments to the Labour Candidate's Office and my parliamentary office.Mary McGivern has said:By comparison my office manager was a woman that I did not know before she was appointed to her initial role working for me - she applied directly from university and was not actually a member of the party when she applied. She was the highest paid member of parliamentary staff.My view is that people should be treated equally regardless of their gender. However, when it comes to walking the walk on equal pay Ms Phillips seems to have appointed men to the senior high paid roles and women to the junior low paid roles.There also remains a bit of confusion as to what her husband is actually doing as she has claimed on many occasions that he is a full time carer for their children. She said this in a parliamentary committee meeting so it asks the question as to whether that was misleading parliament or not.