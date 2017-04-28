The importance of keeping the City rubbish and litter free

I am often ridiculed by the Labour Party for my concern about rubbish and fly tipping. It is, however, important to note that research performed by the university of Groningen has proven that the presence of litter, graffiti and fly tipping has wider effects.They did research by testing whether or not people committed crimes when an area was tidy and graffiti free against when it was very messy. One of the tests, for example, was to leave a 5 euro note in an envelope sticking out of a letterbox.They discovered that when the area is messy more people stole the letter. This obvious has wider ramifications.My campaign to make sure that ordinary people have the facilities to force local authorities to follow the law has continued now until the Aarhus Convention Compliance Committee of the UN. They have agreed that the UK has a case to answer.If you are interested in more information about this best look at their website where all the case papers can be seen (including pictures of flytipping in Yardley)Hence if elected I will treat tidying the area up as a priority.