Communists for Corbyn

An interesting press release from the Lib DemsThe Communist Party are fielding no candidates for the first time since 1920. The party has said members will be 'campaigning for a Labour victory', commenting on the news,Alistair Carmichael MP said: “From 1920 to 2017 the Communist Party of Great Britain elected 5 MPs. They have obviously concluded they can continue in that tradition by backing Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. I think that they are probably right about that.”EndsNotes to Editors - Communist Party MP’s elected are as follows:1946 - Willie Gallacher (West Fife) and Phil Piratin (Mile End)1935 - Willie Gallacher (West Fife)1924 - Shapurji Saklatvala (Battersea North)1922 - Walton Newbold (Motherwell)