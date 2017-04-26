John Hemming's Web Log John's Reference Website
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
  May is preparing to raid pensions to pay for a hard Brexit

Responding to Theresa May's refusal today at PMQs to guarantee the triple lock for pensioners, introduced by the Liberal Democrats in coalition, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Susan Kramer said:

"Theresa May is preparing to raid pensions to pay for her hard Brexit.

"The Conservatives must clarify their position now to pensioners across the country.

"The triple lock was one of the Liberal Democrats' biggest achievements in government, lifting many pensioners out of poverty. Now this progress risks being undone.
  posted by John Hemming ¶ 2:56 pm


