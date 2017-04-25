John Hemming has backed the Lib Dem Plan to keep Housing Benefit for 18-21 year olds.
"800 young people face losing housing benefit under
government plans. We oppose this cut. There are already
people living in tents in this city and I believe that the
estimate of 55 rough sleepers is an underestimate."
"The government don't understand that not all 18-21 year
olds can stay with mummy and daddy. Sometimes they fall out
with their parents or end up without parents. Sometimes they
are leaving care. If the governments plans continue we could
end up having hundreds more rough sleepers. The government
don't seem to understand that not everyone's life is that easy.
"
"I dealt with rehousing a young person who was 18 a
couple of weeks ago where he faced living on the streets. Under
the governments plan he would end up on the streets."
"I did not, however, photograph him unlike my Labour
opponent - who photographed homeless people living in tents in Birmingham
recently - my objective is to solve problems rather than just
use them to try to garner votes."
"I spoke to the people living in the tents and their
problem is a simple failure of the benefits system. They are
entitled to benefits, but the system has failed. MPs have
access to a benefits hotline which they can use to solve
benefits problems quickly. It appears, however, that my Labour
opponent is only interested in taking a photo and not doing
anything to actually solve the problem."
"Benefits issues are complex. We need to look after
people without encouraging a dependency culture. This, cut,
however, is one that should be stopped."
ENDS
Here is a list of the numbers of 18-21 year olds by constituency who
will lose housing benefit under the current plan.
|Losing HB
|
|
|
|Birmingham, Edgbaston
|80
|Birmingham, Erdington
|130
|Birmingham, Hall Green
|70
|Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|40
|Birmingham, Ladywood
|230
|Birmingham, Northfield
|30
|Birmingham, Perry Barr
|90
|Birmingham, Selly Oak
|70
|Birmingham, Yardley
|40
|Sutton Coldfield
|20
|Total CityWide
|800
|
|
|Rough Sleepers
|
|Birmingham