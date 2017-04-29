Farron: I want to be leader of the opposition

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has made an audacious bid to replace Labour as the main opposition, in an interview with the i newspaper.Tim Farron said: “I want to be the leader of the opposition. Jeremy Corbyn is a perfectly nice man, but is demonstrably the worst leader in British political history in terms of effectiveness. “As things stand, a feeble Labour opposition will mean the Conservatives will have untrammelled power. "Britain needs a decent strong opposition and I'm asking the British people to give that job to me."