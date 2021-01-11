 Skip to main content

NHS Covid Analysis by Trust to 3rd Jan 2021

Data last date 3/1/2021 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected. However, some patients are being redirected to other hospitals and we don't necessarily see the same low level of admissions.
Total admissionsAdmissions
Last Week		Admissions
Prior Week		Admissions
Fortnight first wave		Compare last two weeksPercentage of total
in last week
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust2142550462294Growing25.7
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust90019790129Growing21.9
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust198401332Growing20.2
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust80915593152Growing19.2
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1221228172295Growing18.7
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust379694563Growing18.2
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1006179108110Growing17.8
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust7831379271Growing17.5
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2382410205296Growing17.2
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust298511924Growing17.1
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust2243364242223Growing16.2
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust2740428365321Growing15.6
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1134175106146Growing15.4
Whittington Health NHS Trust1020154111164Growing15.1
Isle of Wight NHS Trust355532138Growing14.9
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust1409209161223Growing14.8
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust1060159102121Growing15.0
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust2344327232569Growing14.0
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust1444197137179Growing13.6
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust105014372145Growing13.6
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust140191015Growing13.6
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1342182122145Growing13.6
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust97313111540Growing13.5
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust1650221119279Growing13.4
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1181158112197Growing13.4
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust19025141Growing13.2
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust7029248103Growing13.1
Barts Health NHS Trust5510695534986Growing12.6
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust1873236179165Growing12.6
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust2960366302313Growing12.4
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust2394293144386Growing12.2
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust1956239192438Growing12.2
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust5002610532338Growing12.2
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust83510155112Growing12.1
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust461552655Growing11.9
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust123114651152Growing11.9
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust1672198174236Growing11.8
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust225261869Growing11.6
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust1925222127325Growing11.5
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust1813196136240Growing10.8
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust2100225117235Growing10.7
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust123012997115Growing10.5
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust8388731195Growing10.4
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust2642273191209Growing10.3
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2852290253313Growing10.2
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust325332646Growing10.2
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust8979153137Growing10.1
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust108911075196Growing10.1
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust115611547147Growing9.9
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust1548153127106Growing9.9
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust39353831811000Growing9.7
Medway NHS Foundation Trust2268220157194Growing9.7
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust2182211116239Growing9.7
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust10410220Growing9.6
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust9839476141Growing9.6
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2972284210591Growing9.6
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust124811975222Growing9.5
Wye Valley NHS Trust477453053Growing9.4
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust43634112051077Growing9.4
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust4077384239428Growing9.4
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust791743684Growing9.4
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust24723914Growing9.3
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3196291190838Growing9.1
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust12111216Growing9.1
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust267241127Growing9.0
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust314282532Growing8.9
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust120310766187Growing8.9
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust155413888255Growing8.9
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust8077133191Growing8.8
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust14913922Growing8.7
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust3144261224244Growing8.3
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust15913625Growing8.2
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust396322820Growing8.1
City Health Care Partnership Cic21217911Growing8.0
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust143111386180Growing7.9
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust2964230130203Growing7.8
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust23418933Growing7.7
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust274211278Growing7.7
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust878675074Growing7.6
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust189114396164Growing7.6
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust177813112393Growing7.4
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust1227895157Growing7.3
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2342169152393Growing7.2
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust347251290Growing7.2
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust1897136105254Growing7.2
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust13829852136Growing7.1
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust1521106103276Growing7.0
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust1949134123168Growing6.9
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust3273219203797Growing6.7
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust165411036287Growing6.7
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust4165276230367Growing6.6
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust192612692143Growing6.5
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust17211521Growing6.4
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust15389849144Growing6.4
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust225214172375Growing6.3
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2013126121145Growing6.3
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust115739Growing6.1
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust363221638Growing6.1
North Bristol NHS Trust14958848162Growing5.9
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust839494193Growing5.8
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust13557964132Growing5.8
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust3665211180418Growing5.8
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust179410390135Growing5.7
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust17219852353Growing5.7
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust84094743831841Growing5.6
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust13147271146Growing5.5
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust14147743170Growing5.4
North East London NHS Foundation Trust571312658Growing5.4
East Cheshire NHS Trust8364527101Growing5.4
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2794141102482Growing5.0
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1668323Growing4.8
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust15157233290Growing4.8
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust4556216153691Growing4.7
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust113548Growing4.4
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust43319864Growing4.4
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust3049133107301Growing4.4
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust13825927281Growing4.3
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3379141110557Growing4.2
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4135171130622Growing4.1
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust18387658257Growing4.1
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust8483527164Growing4.1
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust12535129128Growing4.1
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust16356638144Growing4.0
Livewell Southwest1005420Growing5.0
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust17726958286Growing3.9
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust20157775189Growing3.8
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)131517Growing3.8
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust11664437197Growing3.8
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust14675537214Growing3.7
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust3730137109346Growing3.7
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust24992106Growing3.6
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust16766059245Growing3.6
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust1356463065Growing3.4
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust1525141Growing3.3
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust1334216Growing3.0
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust37911717Growing2.9
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust226618Growing2.7
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust60401471181177Growing2.4
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust1588194225156Reducing12.2
West London NHS Trust295303040Static10.2
East London NHS Foundation Trust284284643Reducing9.9
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust218212513Reducing9.6
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust1454140152225Reducing9.6
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust997889498Reducing8.8
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust10181118Reducing7.9
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust284212257Reducing7.4
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust237162336Reducing6.8
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust183101058Static5.5
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust2502127138432Reducing5.1
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust11961818Reducing5.0
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust16558090150Reducing4.8
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust469222539Reducing4.7
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust23689097243Reducing3.8
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust318121621Reducing3.8
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust14635455118Reducing3.7
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust17406063263Reducing3.4
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust300599136205Reducing3.3
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust22917083178Reducing3.1
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1506815Reducing4.0
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust3456102120433Reducing3.0
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust3158933Reducing2.5
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust22745094266Reducing2.2
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust148256Reducing1.4
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2483323Static1.2
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust3314448Static1.2
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust1862511Reducing1.1
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust2151526Reducing0.5
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust20127068 zero in earlier week 13.4
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1056025 zero in earlier week 5.7
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust18510011 zero in earlier week 5.4
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust201900610 zero in earlier week 0.0
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West175000 zero in earlier week 0.0
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust151009 zero in earlier week 0.0
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust50319Smalln/a
Aspen - Highgate Hospital1001Smalln/a
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust711138Smalln/a
Bmi - The Priory Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital13005Smalln/a
Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital4000Smalln/a
Bmi Woodlands Hospital33000Smalln/a
Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust27008Smalln/a
Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust9000Smalln/a
Broomhill761480Smalln/a
Bupa Cromwell Hospital1000Smalln/a
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust80111017Smalln/a
Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust643611Smalln/a
Circle Bath Hospital5000Smalln/a
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust750226Smalln/a
Csh Surrey851013Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Bierley22000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Sheffield1000Smalln/a
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust50017Smalln/a
Devon Partnership NHS Trust6002Smalln/a
East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c25226Smalln/a
First Community Health and Care Cic24420Smalln/a
Fitzwilliam Hospital4000Smalln/a
Harley Street On 154000Smalln/a
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust830022Smalln/a
Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)6001Smalln/a
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust54106Smalln/a
Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd1000Smalln/a
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust766426Smalln/a
Kims Hospital (newnham Court)8006Smalln/a
King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes1001Smalln/a
Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust520019Smalln/a
Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust62027Smalln/a
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust10002Smalln/a
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust45521Smalln/a
Locala Community Partnerships Cic50100Smalln/a
London Bridge Hospital27002Smalln/a
London Clinic5000Smalln/a
Medway Community Healthcare92450Smalln/a
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham11000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter10040Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London570025Smalln/a
Navigo Health and Social Care Cic5003Smalln/a
Newbridge Care Systems9100Smalln/a
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust604024Smalln/a
North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk9003Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital2000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)5004Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital290011Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital1001Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital5000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital1000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital22008Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital3000Smalln/a
Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)1001Smalln/a
Oaklands Hospital5000Smalln/a
Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust11000Smalln/a
Provide28148Smalln/a
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust592206Smalln/a
Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust36100Smalln/a
Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust41006Smalln/a
Sirona Care & Health4000Smalln/a
Solent NHS Trust691210Smalln/a
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust75770Smalln/a
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust73006Smalln/a
Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate2000Smalln/a
Spire Elland Hospital9004Smalln/a
Spire Hartswood Hospital2002Smalln/a
Spire London East4000Smalln/a
Spire Manchester Hospital1000Smalln/a
Spire Nottingham Hospital2000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham12000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex1000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton52520Smalln/a
St Magnus Hospital2000Smalln/a
Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust221142Smalln/a
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740013Smalln/a
The Christie Clinic12003Smalln/a
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust41202Smalln/a
The Dallingtons1100Smalln/a
The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)10007Smalln/a
The New Victoria Hospital6006Smalln/a
The Portland Hospital for Women & Children5001Smalln/a
The Princess Grace Hospital8002Smalln/a
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust16003Smalln/a
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust8951219Smalln/a
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust50207Smalln/a
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust750018Smalln/a
The Wellington Hospital140010Smalln/a
Wiltshire Health & Care891510Smalln/a
Woodland Hospital1000Smalln/a
Woodthorpe Hospital6001Smalln/a
Your Healthcare23700Smalln/a

