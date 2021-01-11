NHS Covid Analysis by Trust to 3rd Jan 2021

Data last date 3/1/2021 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected. However, some patients are being redirected to other hospitals and we don't necessarily see the same low level of admissions.
|Total admissions
|Admissions
Last Week
|Admissions
Prior Week
|Admissions
Fortnight first wave
|Compare last two weeks
|Percentage of total
in last week
|Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust
|2142
|550
|462
|294
|Growing
|25.7
|Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|900
|197
|90
|129
|Growing
|21.9
|Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|198
|40
|13
|32
|Growing
|20.2
|The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust
|809
|155
|93
|152
|Growing
|19.2
|Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1221
|228
|172
|295
|Growing
|18.7
|Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
|379
|69
|45
|63
|Growing
|18.2
|University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1006
|179
|108
|110
|Growing
|17.8
|West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
|783
|137
|92
|71
|Growing
|17.5
|Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2382
|410
|205
|296
|Growing
|17.2
|Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
|298
|51
|19
|24
|Growing
|17.1
|Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust
|2243
|364
|242
|223
|Growing
|16.2
|Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust
|2740
|428
|365
|321
|Growing
|15.6
|Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1134
|175
|106
|146
|Growing
|15.4
|Whittington Health NHS Trust
|1020
|154
|111
|164
|Growing
|15.1
|Isle of Wight NHS Trust
|355
|53
|21
|38
|Growing
|14.9
|Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
|1409
|209
|161
|223
|Growing
|14.8
|East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust
|1060
|159
|102
|121
|Growing
|15.0
|Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
|2344
|327
|232
|569
|Growing
|14.0
|Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust
|1444
|197
|137
|179
|Growing
|13.6
|Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1050
|143
|72
|145
|Growing
|13.6
|Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust
|140
|19
|10
|15
|Growing
|13.6
|Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1342
|182
|122
|145
|Growing
|13.6
|The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|973
|131
|115
|40
|Growing
|13.5
|Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust
|1650
|221
|119
|279
|Growing
|13.4
|Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1181
|158
|112
|197
|Growing
|13.4
|South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust
|190
|25
|1
|41
|Growing
|13.2
|Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|702
|92
|48
|103
|Growing
|13.1
|Barts Health NHS Trust
|5510
|695
|534
|986
|Growing
|12.6
|East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust
|1873
|236
|179
|165
|Growing
|12.6
|Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust
|2960
|366
|302
|313
|Growing
|12.4
|University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust
|2394
|293
|144
|386
|Growing
|12.2
|North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust
|1956
|239
|192
|438
|Growing
|12.2
|Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust
|5002
|610
|532
|338
|Growing
|12.2
|James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|835
|101
|55
|112
|Growing
|12.1
|Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust
|461
|55
|26
|55
|Growing
|11.9
|University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust
|1231
|146
|51
|152
|Growing
|11.9
|Croydon Health Services NHS Trust
|1672
|198
|174
|236
|Growing
|11.8
|Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust
|225
|26
|18
|69
|Growing
|11.6
|Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust
|1925
|222
|127
|325
|Growing
|11.5
|West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|1813
|196
|136
|240
|Growing
|10.8
|The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust
|2100
|225
|117
|235
|Growing
|10.7
|Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1230
|129
|97
|115
|Growing
|10.5
|Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust
|838
|87
|31
|195
|Growing
|10.4
|County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
|2642
|273
|191
|209
|Growing
|10.3
|Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2852
|290
|253
|313
|Growing
|10.2
|Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust
|325
|33
|26
|46
|Growing
|10.2
|The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust
|897
|91
|53
|137
|Growing
|10.1
|Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1089
|110
|75
|196
|Growing
|10.1
|Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1156
|115
|47
|147
|Growing
|9.9
|Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
|1548
|153
|127
|106
|Growing
|9.9
|King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3935
|383
|181
|1000
|Growing
|9.7
|Medway NHS Foundation Trust
|2268
|220
|157
|194
|Growing
|9.7
|The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
|2182
|211
|116
|239
|Growing
|9.7
|North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|104
|10
|2
|20
|Growing
|9.6
|Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|983
|94
|76
|141
|Growing
|9.6
|Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2972
|284
|210
|591
|Growing
|9.6
|Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust
|1248
|119
|75
|222
|Growing
|9.5
|Wye Valley NHS Trust
|477
|45
|30
|53
|Growing
|9.4
|London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust
|4363
|411
|205
|1077
|Growing
|9.4
|University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
|4077
|384
|239
|428
|Growing
|9.4
|Somerset NHS Foundation Trust
|791
|74
|36
|84
|Growing
|9.4
|Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust
|247
|23
|9
|14
|Growing
|9.3
|St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3196
|291
|190
|838
|Growing
|9.1
|Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust
|121
|11
|2
|16
|Growing
|9.1
|Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust
|267
|24
|11
|27
|Growing
|9.0
|Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust
|314
|28
|25
|32
|Growing
|8.9
|North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
|1203
|107
|66
|187
|Growing
|8.9
|Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
|1554
|138
|88
|255
|Growing
|8.9
|South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust
|807
|71
|33
|191
|Growing
|8.8
|Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust
|149
|13
|9
|22
|Growing
|8.7
|East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust
|3144
|261
|224
|244
|Growing
|8.3
|Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust
|159
|13
|6
|25
|Growing
|8.2
|Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|396
|32
|28
|20
|Growing
|8.1
|City Health Care Partnership Cic
|212
|17
|9
|11
|Growing
|8.0
|Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1431
|113
|86
|180
|Growing
|7.9
|East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust
|2964
|230
|130
|203
|Growing
|7.8
|Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|234
|18
|9
|33
|Growing
|7.7
|Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust
|274
|21
|12
|78
|Growing
|7.7
|Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust
|878
|67
|50
|74
|Growing
|7.6
|University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust
|1891
|143
|96
|164
|Growing
|7.6
|Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1778
|131
|123
|93
|Growing
|7.4
|Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust
|1227
|89
|51
|57
|Growing
|7.3
|Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2342
|169
|152
|393
|Growing
|7.2
|Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust
|347
|25
|12
|90
|Growing
|7.2
|North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust
|1897
|136
|105
|254
|Growing
|7.2
|Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1382
|98
|52
|136
|Growing
|7.1
|University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust
|1521
|106
|103
|276
|Growing
|7.0
|United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|1949
|134
|123
|168
|Growing
|6.9
|Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
|3273
|219
|203
|797
|Growing
|6.7
|Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1654
|110
|36
|287
|Growing
|6.7
|University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust
|4165
|276
|230
|367
|Growing
|6.6
|Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust
|1926
|126
|92
|143
|Growing
|6.5
|Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust
|172
|11
|5
|21
|Growing
|6.4
|The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1538
|98
|49
|144
|Growing
|6.4
|Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2252
|141
|72
|375
|Growing
|6.3
|Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|2013
|126
|121
|145
|Growing
|6.3
|Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust
|115
|7
|3
|9
|Growing
|6.1
|Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
|363
|22
|16
|38
|Growing
|6.1
|North Bristol NHS Trust
|1495
|88
|48
|162
|Growing
|5.9
|George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust
|839
|49
|41
|93
|Growing
|5.8
|The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust
|1355
|79
|64
|132
|Growing
|5.8
|University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust
|3665
|211
|180
|418
|Growing
|5.8
|North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust
|1794
|103
|90
|135
|Growing
|5.7
|Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust
|1721
|98
|52
|353
|Growing
|5.7
|University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
|8409
|474
|383
|1841
|Growing
|5.6
|Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1314
|72
|71
|146
|Growing
|5.5
|Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1414
|77
|43
|170
|Growing
|5.4
|North East London NHS Foundation Trust
|571
|31
|26
|58
|Growing
|5.4
|East Cheshire NHS Trust
|836
|45
|27
|101
|Growing
|5.4
|South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2794
|141
|102
|482
|Growing
|5.0
|Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|166
|8
|3
|23
|Growing
|4.8
|St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|1515
|72
|33
|290
|Growing
|4.8
|Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
|4556
|216
|153
|691
|Growing
|4.7
|Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust
|113
|5
|4
|8
|Growing
|4.4
|Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust
|433
|19
|8
|64
|Growing
|4.4
|Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|3049
|133
|107
|301
|Growing
|4.4
|Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
|1382
|59
|27
|281
|Growing
|4.3
|Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3379
|141
|110
|557
|Growing
|4.2
|Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4135
|171
|130
|622
|Growing
|4.1
|York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1838
|76
|58
|257
|Growing
|4.1
|University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust
|848
|35
|27
|164
|Growing
|4.1
|University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
|1253
|51
|29
|128
|Growing
|4.1
|The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
|1635
|66
|38
|144
|Growing
|4.0
|Livewell Southwest
|100
|5
|4
|20
|Growing
|5.0
|Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|1772
|69
|58
|286
|Growing
|3.9
|Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust
|2015
|77
|75
|189
|Growing
|3.8
|Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)
|131
|5
|1
|7
|Growing
|3.8
|Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust
|1166
|44
|37
|197
|Growing
|3.8
|Stockport NHS Foundation Trust
|1467
|55
|37
|214
|Growing
|3.7
|Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|3730
|137
|109
|346
|Growing
|3.7
|Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust
|249
|9
|2
|106
|Growing
|3.6
|Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust
|1676
|60
|59
|245
|Growing
|3.6
|Airedale NHS Foundation Trust
|1356
|46
|30
|65
|Growing
|3.4
|Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|152
|5
|1
|41
|Growing
|3.3
|The Christie NHS Foundation Trust
|133
|4
|2
|16
|Growing
|3.0
|Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust
|379
|11
|7
|17
|Growing
|2.9
|Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|226
|6
|1
|8
|Growing
|2.7
|Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
|6040
|147
|118
|1177
|Growing
|2.4
|Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust
|1588
|194
|225
|156
|Reducing
|12.2
|West London NHS Trust
|295
|30
|30
|40
|Static
|10.2
|East London NHS Foundation Trust
|284
|28
|46
|43
|Reducing
|9.9
|Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust
|218
|21
|25
|13
|Reducing
|9.6
|Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
|1454
|140
|152
|225
|Reducing
|9.6
|East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
|997
|88
|94
|98
|Reducing
|8.8
|Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust
|101
|8
|11
|18
|Reducing
|7.9
|Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust
|284
|21
|22
|57
|Reducing
|7.4
|Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust
|237
|16
|23
|36
|Reducing
|6.8
|Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust
|183
|10
|10
|58
|Static
|5.5
|South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
|2502
|127
|138
|432
|Reducing
|5.1
|Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust
|119
|6
|18
|18
|Reducing
|5.0
|Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust
|1655
|80
|90
|150
|Reducing
|4.8
|Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust
|469
|22
|25
|39
|Reducing
|4.7
|Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2368
|90
|97
|243
|Reducing
|3.8
|Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust
|318
|12
|16
|21
|Reducing
|3.8
|Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
|1463
|54
|55
|118
|Reducing
|3.7
|Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
|1740
|60
|63
|263
|Reducing
|3.4
|Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3005
|99
|136
|205
|Reducing
|3.3
|Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2291
|70
|83
|178
|Reducing
|3.1
|Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|150
|6
|8
|15
|Reducing
|4.0
|Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
|3456
|102
|120
|433
|Reducing
|3.0
|Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust
|315
|8
|9
|33
|Reducing
|2.5
|Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2274
|50
|94
|266
|Reducing
|2.2
|Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust
|148
|2
|5
|6
|Reducing
|1.4
|Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|248
|3
|3
|23
|Static
|1.2
|Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|331
|4
|4
|48
|Static
|1.2
|Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust
|186
|2
|5
|11
|Reducing
|1.1
|Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust
|215
|1
|5
|26
|Reducing
|0.5
|Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|201
|27
|0
|68
| zero in earlier week
|13.4
|Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|105
|6
|0
|25
| zero in earlier week
|5.7
|Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust
|185
|10
|0
|11
| zero in earlier week
|5.4
|Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust
|2019
|0
|0
|610
| zero in earlier week
|0.0
|NHS Nightingale Hospital North West
|175
|0
|0
|0
| zero in earlier week
|0.0
|North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust
|151
|0
|0
|9
| zero in earlier week
|0.0
|Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust
|50
|3
|1
|9
|Small
|n/a
|Aspen - Highgate Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|n/a
|Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust
|71
|11
|3
|8
|Small
|n/a
|Bmi - The Priory Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|n/a
|Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital
|13
|0
|0
|5
|Small
|n/a
|Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Bmi Woodlands Hospital
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust
|27
|0
|0
|8
|Small
|n/a
|Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Broomhill
|76
|14
|8
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Bupa Cromwell Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust
|80
|11
|10
|17
|Small
|n/a
|Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|64
|3
|6
|11
|Small
|n/a
|Circle Bath Hospital
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust
|75
|0
|2
|26
|Small
|n/a
|Csh Surrey
|85
|1
|0
|13
|Small
|n/a
|Cygnet Hospital Bierley
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Cygnet Hospital Sheffield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|50
|0
|1
|7
|Small
|n/a
|Devon Partnership NHS Trust
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Small
|n/a
|East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c
|25
|2
|2
|6
|Small
|n/a
|First Community Health and Care Cic
|24
|4
|2
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Fitzwilliam Hospital
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Harley Street On 15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust
|83
|0
|0
|22
|Small
|n/a
|Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|n/a
|Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust
|54
|1
|0
|6
|Small
|n/a
|Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust
|76
|6
|4
|26
|Small
|n/a
|Kims Hospital (newnham Court)
|8
|0
|0
|6
|Small
|n/a
|King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|n/a
|Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust
|52
|0
|0
|19
|Small
|n/a
|Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|62
|0
|2
|7
|Small
|n/a
|Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Small
|n/a
|Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust
|45
|5
|2
|1
|Small
|n/a
|Locala Community Partnerships Cic
|50
|1
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|London Bridge Hospital
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Small
|n/a
|London Clinic
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Medway Community Healthcare
|92
|4
|5
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter
|10
|0
|4
|0
|Small
|n/a
|NHS Nightingale Hospital London
|57
|0
|0
|25
|Small
|n/a
|Navigo Health and Social Care Cic
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Small
|n/a
|Newbridge Care Systems
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
|60
|4
|0
|24
|Small
|n/a
|North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk
|9
|0
|0
|3
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital
|29
|0
|0
|11
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital
|22
|0
|0
|8
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|n/a
|Oaklands Hospital
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Provide
|28
|1
|4
|8
|Small
|n/a
|Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust
|59
|22
|0
|6
|Small
|n/a
|Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust
|36
|1
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust
|41
|0
|0
|6
|Small
|n/a
|Sirona Care & Health
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Solent NHS Trust
|69
|1
|2
|10
|Small
|n/a
|South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust
|75
|7
|7
|0
|Small
|n/a
|South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|73
|0
|0
|6
|Small
|n/a
|Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Spire Elland Hospital
|9
|0
|0
|4
|Small
|n/a
|Spire Hartswood Hospital
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Small
|n/a
|Spire London East
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Spire Manchester Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Spire Nottingham Hospital
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton
|52
|5
|2
|0
|Small
|n/a
|St Magnus Hospital
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|22
|11
|4
|2
|Small
|n/a
|Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|74
|0
|0
|13
|Small
|n/a
|The Christie Clinic
|12
|0
|0
|3
|Small
|n/a
|The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust
|41
|2
|0
|2
|Small
|n/a
|The Dallingtons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)
|10
|0
|0
|7
|Small
|n/a
|The New Victoria Hospital
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Small
|n/a
|The Portland Hospital for Women & Children
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|n/a
|The Princess Grace Hospital
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Small
|n/a
|The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|16
|0
|0
|3
|Small
|n/a
|The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust
|89
|5
|12
|19
|Small
|n/a
|The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|50
|2
|0
|7
|Small
|n/a
|The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust
|75
|0
|0
|18
|Small
|n/a
|The Wellington Hospital
|14
|0
|0
|10
|Small
|n/a
|Wiltshire Health & Care
|89
|1
|5
|10
|Small
|n/a
|Woodland Hospital
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
|Woodthorpe Hospital
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|n/a
|Your Healthcare
|23
|7
|0
|0
|Small
|n/a
