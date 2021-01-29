 Skip to main content

Analysis of Data by NHS Trust to 24th January 2021

Data last date 24/1/2021 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected. However, some patients are being redirected to other hospitals and we don't necessarily see the same low level of admissions.
Total admissionsAdmissions
Last Week		Admissions
Prior Week		Admissions
Fortnight first wave		Compare last two weeksPercentage of total
in last week
The Dallingtons22796950Growing42.3
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust123211918Growing17.1
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust129212026Growing16.3
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust19831288Growing15.7
Solent NHS Trust118181410Growing15.3
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust3365019106Growing14.9
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust395574627Growing14.4
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1533198185129Growing12.9
Livewell Southwest11715120Growing12.8
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1461161147110Growing11.0
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1518163153145Growing10.7
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1616172126147Growing10.6
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust507535138Growing10.5
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2050214201290Growing10.4
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust1826189167132Growing10.4
East Cheshire NHS Trust109311068101Growing10.1
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust10079796103Growing9.6
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust3221310291223Growing9.6
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust2172208197255Growing9.6
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1496137136196Growing9.2
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust109310083164Growing9.1
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust520473820Growing9.0
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust122110984137Growing8.9
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust120910798195Growing8.9
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust224019114693Growing8.5
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust566483964Growing8.5
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust1478124104197Growing8.4
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust132111020Growing8.3
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust2437202196254Growing8.3
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust1074847871Growing7.8
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3741290273313Growing7.8
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust207161425Growing7.7
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust10878075152Growing7.4
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust2060151144245Growing7.3
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust401292846Growing7.2
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2477174150145Growing7.0
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust14810416Growing6.8
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3733242238591Growing6.5
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2758178152375Growing6.5
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust2230137129135Growing6.1
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust258915784266Growing6.1
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust1671066Growing6.0
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust3556210157301Growing5.9
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust19211321Growing5.7
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust17510822Growing5.7
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust14938582128Growing5.7
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust5003284225367Growing5.7
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust22012858Growing5.5
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust16788669118Growing5.1
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust40220890Growing5.0
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1718715Growing4.7
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust67092541971177Growing3.8
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust2358726Growing3.4
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust603979824Reducing16.1
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust83412718963Reducing15.2
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust387586332Reducing15.0
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust241353841Reducing14.5
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust349496541Reducing14.0
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust122172124Reducing13.9
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust2220298371152Reducing13.4
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust170520222998Reducing11.8
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust408486436Reducing11.8
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust2857327358325Reducing11.4
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust2918331347165Reducing11.3
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust1584178188121Reducing11.2
Isle of Wight NHS Trust563637638Reducing11.2
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust163183225Reducing11.0
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1293132163112Reducing10.2
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2015201236145Reducing10.0
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust325323733Reducing9.8
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust122011613074Reducing9.5
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust2146204244223Reducing9.5
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust444425132Reducing9.5
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust1790168208187Reducing9.4
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust2400224243236Reducing9.3
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust3111288346239Reducing9.3
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust109610112584Reducing9.2
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust3237297360294Reducing9.2
West London NHS Trust414375540Reducing8.9
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust405364257Reducing8.9
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust662587555Reducing8.8
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust136511914340Reducing8.7
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1708146175115Reducing8.5
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust5521463531428Reducing8.4
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust121101217Reducing8.3
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1622134164146Reducing8.3
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust7097579706338Reducing8.2
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust2065168218276Reducing8.1
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust2946239337235Reducing8.1
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust56274565131000Reducing8.1
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust309253111Reducing8.1
Csh Surrey124102413Reducing8.1
Whittington Health NHS Trust1403113122164Reducing8.1
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1372109132141Reducing7.9
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust3847305378321Reducing7.9
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3335262358296Reducing7.9
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1601125132197Reducing7.8
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust4093317371313Reducing7.7
Wye Valley NHS Trust640496553Reducing7.7
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust3501263277209Reducing7.5
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust213163215Reducing7.5
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust2301172229353Reducing7.5
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust288212713Reducing7.3
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust1989145195225Reducing7.3
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust1915138154179Reducing7.2
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust2241161234279Reducing7.2
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust3967285296203Reducing7.2
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust2423172186240Reducing7.1
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust105947448021841Reducing7.0
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2300161177257Reducing7.0
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust15811169Reducing7.0
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1836126142170Reducing6.9
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1885129171180Reducing6.8
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust1725118161222Reducing6.8
City Health Care Partnership Cic264182111Reducing6.8
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust3148214299569Reducing6.8
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust5328361477622Reducing6.8
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust13391418Reducing6.8
Medway NHS Foundation Trust2926197228194Reducing6.7
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust271182868Reducing6.6
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust12181819Reducing6.6
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust3415222305386Reducing6.5
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust185123518Reducing6.5
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust355233514Reducing6.5
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2160139144286Reducing6.4
Barts Health NHS Trust7222464607986Reducing6.4
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust1789113125214Reducing6.3
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust4158258314797Reducing6.2
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust168910213365Reducing6.0
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust2086125179156Reducing6.0
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust2593155194438Reducing6.0
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust4513269292418Reducing6.0
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust2356140187164Reducing5.9
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust163797144295Reducing5.9
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust2425143145189Reducing5.9
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3400199230482Reducing5.9
East London NHS Foundation Trust360212243Reducing5.8
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust166797116146Reducing5.8
North Bristol NHS Trust1946112182162Reducing5.8
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust5445312320691Reducing5.7
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust404234433Reducing5.7
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust55223114251077Reducing5.6
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2851160188393Reducing5.6
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust1267258Reducing5.6
North East London NHS Foundation Trust774437758Reducing5.6
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1864102112144Reducing5.5
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust277152169Reducing5.4
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust171993128136Reducing5.4
Wiltshire Health & Care1116710Reducing5.4
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust2361127156143Reducing5.4
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust2952157158432Reducing5.3
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust1019536493Reducing5.2
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust2375118136168Reducing5.0
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust2420118129610Reducing4.9
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust1481729657Reducing4.9
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust201497101263Reducing4.8
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3960188269838Reducing4.7
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust338162378Reducing4.7
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust4094192229433Reducing4.7
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust192890103150Reducing4.7
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust18988587144Reducing4.5
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust4343192196346Reducing4.4
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust1617716Static4.3
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust9914264191Reducing4.2
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1898923Reducing4.2
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2710108116243Reducing4.0
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2618104117178Reducing4.0
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust19217597287Reducing3.9
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3871149182557Reducing3.8
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust442171717Static3.8
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3460124166205Reducing3.6
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust2669268Reducing3.4
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust3660119176244Reducing3.3
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust28591523Reducing3.2
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust15514662281Reducing3.0
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust557163539Reducing2.9
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust161469Reducing2.5
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust2055911Reducing2.4
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust3517821Reducing2.0
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust16663341106Reducing2.0
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust3456648Static1.7
Medway Community Healthcare101130Reducing1.0
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)137007 zero in earlier week 0.0
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West175000 zero in earlier week 0.0
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust661229Smalln/a
Aspen - Highgate Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Priory Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital13005Smalln/a
Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital4000Smalln/a
Bmi Woodlands Hospital33000Smalln/a
Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust440178Smalln/a
Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust9000Smalln/a
Bromley Healthcare10000Smalln/a
Broomhill78000Smalln/a
Bupa Cromwell Hospital1000Smalln/a
Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust7401011Smalln/a
Circle Bath Hospital5000Smalln/a
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust9831226Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Bierley22000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Sheffield1000Smalln/a
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust58147Smalln/a
Devon Partnership NHS Trust11232Smalln/a
East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c41866Smalln/a
First Community Health and Care Cic27300Smalln/a
Fitzwilliam Hospital4000Smalln/a
Harley Street On 154000Smalln/a
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust830022Smalln/a
Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)6001Smalln/a
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust58406Smalln/a
Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd1000Smalln/a
Kims Hospital (newnham Court)8006Smalln/a
King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes1001Smalln/a
Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust540019Smalln/a
Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust761117Smalln/a
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust10002Smalln/a
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust59351Smalln/a
Locala Community Partnerships Cic58410Smalln/a
London Bridge Hospital27002Smalln/a
London Clinic5000Smalln/a
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham11000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter6838110Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London (phase 1)570025Smalln/a
Navigo Health and Social Care Cic5003Smalln/a
Newbridge Care Systems26860Smalln/a
North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk9003Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital2000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)5004Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital290011Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital1001Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital5000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital1000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital22008Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital3000Smalln/a
Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)1001Smalln/a
Oaklands Hospital5000Smalln/a
Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust11000Smalln/a
Provide28008Smalln/a
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust64036Smalln/a
Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust39210Smalln/a
Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust47606Smalln/a
Sirona Care & Health4000Smalln/a
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust95360Smalln/a
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust73006Smalln/a
Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate2000Smalln/a
Spire Elland Hospital9004Smalln/a
Spire Hartswood Hospital2002Smalln/a
Spire London East4000Smalln/a
Spire Manchester Hospital1000Smalln/a
Spire Nottingham Hospital2000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham13000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex10170Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton681020Smalln/a
St Magnus Hospital2000Smalln/a
Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust6421112Smalln/a
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740013Smalln/a
The Christie Clinic12003Smalln/a
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust53282Smalln/a
The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)10007Smalln/a
The New Victoria Hospital6006Smalln/a
The Portland Hospital for Women & Children5001Smalln/a
The Princess Grace Hospital8002Smalln/a
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust21303Smalln/a
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust62277Smalln/a
The Wellington Hospital140010Smalln/a
Woodland Hospital1000Smalln/a
Woodthorpe Hospital6001Smalln/a
Your Healthcare475120Smalln/a

