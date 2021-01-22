 Skip to main content

Analysis of Data by NHS Trust to 17th January 2021

Data last date 17/1/2021 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected. However, some patients are being redirected to other hospitals and we don't necessarily see the same low level of admissions.
Total admissionsAdmissions
Last Week		Admissions
Prior Week		Admissions
Fortnight first wave		Compare last two weeksPercentage of total
in last week
The Dallingtons13195350Growing72.5
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust70718913963Growing26.7
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust14532825Growing22.1
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust300654541Growing21.7
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust11925238Growing21.0
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust173351918Growing20.2
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust1922371320152Growing19.3
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust10219818Growing18.6
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust108201226Growing18.5
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust206381641Growing18.4
Csh Surrey11020513Growing18.2
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust360645936Growing17.8
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust16728268Growing16.8
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust197322515Growing16.2
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust11318619Growing15.9
Isle of Wight NHS Trust500766938Growing15.2
West London NHS Trust377552740Growing14.6
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust2530358247325Growing14.2
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust338462527Growing13.6
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust1406188158121Growing13.4
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust402513732Growing12.7
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust293372233Growing12.6
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust9951257984Growing12.6
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust2707337270235Growing12.4
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust604756855Growing12.4
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust2823346295239Growing12.3
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust11041309674Growing11.8
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3073358333296Growing11.6
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust381442233Growing11.5
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust1897218158276Growing11.5
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust124614313040Growing11.5
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1355153152145Growing11.3
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust12414918Growing11.3
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust2080234196279Growing11.3
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust454514038Growing11.2
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1562175157115Growing11.2
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust253282468Growing11.1
Wye Valley NHS Trust591654953Growing11.0
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust1836201120290Growing10.9
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust2129229179353Growing10.8
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust5058531450428Growing10.5
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust1637167115132Growing10.2
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust2934299291569Growing10.2
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust2572658Growing10.1
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust267272213Growing10.1
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1359136134196Growing10.0
North Bristol NHS Trust1834182157162Growing9.9
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1756171154180Growing9.7
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4967477355622Growing9.6
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust2235196142254Growing8.8
City Health Care Partnership Cic246211311Growing8.5
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust2216187138164Growing8.4
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust15871339865Growing8.4
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust9938362164Growing8.4
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2139177124257Growing8.3
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust12110720Growing8.3
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust52114254231077Growing8.2
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust98508026391841Growing8.1
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust3900314313797Growing8.1
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust262211669Growing8.0
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1626128116136Growing7.9
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust135410484197Growing7.7
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust190914489245Growing7.5
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust372281946Growing7.5
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust167612584214Growing7.5
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3201230177482Growing7.2
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust204914612593Growing7.1
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2021144105286Growing7.1
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2691188161393Growing7.0
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust2234156152143Growing7.0
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust4244292287418Growing6.9
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust1409968657Growing6.8
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust2861918106Growing6.6
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust966646393Growing6.6
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2303150140145Growing6.5
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust2282145122189Growing6.4
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust5133320257691Growing6.2
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust3902229194433Growing5.9
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust14088273128Growing5.8
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust2795158135432Growing5.7
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust183810380150Growing5.6
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust276151323Growing5.4
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust191710176263Growing5.3
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust18469795287Growing5.3
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3336166165205Growing5.0
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1819623Growing5.0
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3722182161557Growing4.9
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust3346157140301Growing4.7
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2514117106178Growing4.7
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust2009511Growing4.5
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust15926960118Growing4.3
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1637615Growing4.3
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust15056261281Growing4.1
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust157636Growing3.8
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust24328474266Growing3.5
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust2277526Growing3.1
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust1384116Growing2.9
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust3396248Growing1.8
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust5069811024Reducing19.4
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust329636832Reducing19.1
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust150322927798Reducing15.2
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1161163163112Static14.0
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1335185250129Reducing13.9
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust2587347367165Reducing13.4
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1814236236145Static13.0
Solent NHS Trust100141710Reducing14.0
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust1622208211187Reducing12.8
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust1942244289223Reducing12.6
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust2940360438294Reducing12.2
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1300147147110Static11.3
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust2176243261236Reducing11.2
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust368414357Reducing11.1
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1488164190146Reducing11.0
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust284316811Reducing10.9
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust14716169Static10.9
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust6518706810338Reducing10.8
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust111121917Reducing10.8
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust3542378424321Reducing10.7
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust1844195195225Static10.6
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust91096112103Reducing10.5
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust332355014Reducing10.5
North East London NHS Foundation Trust731778358Reducing10.5
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1263132148141Reducing10.5
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust1964197213255Reducing10.0
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust1607161198222Reducing10.0
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust105212424Reducing20.0
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust2911291377223Reducing10.0
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust51715137231000Reducing9.9
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust3776371445313Reducing9.8
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust3193305494386Reducing9.6
Whittington Health NHS Trust1290122148164Reducing9.5
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1540144175295Reducing9.4
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust1961179194156Reducing9.1
Barts Health NHS Trust6758607641986Reducing9.0
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1476132163197Reducing8.9
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust110298166195Reducing8.9
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1444126162147Reducing8.7
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust1777154179179Reducing8.7
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust3238277319209Reducing8.6
Medway NHS Foundation Trust2729228233194Reducing8.4
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1710142154170Reducing8.3
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust2251186252240Reducing8.3
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust3682296422203Reducing8.0
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust473383920Reducing8.0
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust2438194288438Reducing8.0
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3451273326313Reducing7.9
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust9907812971Reducing7.9
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust111284131137Reducing7.6
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust518394664Reducing7.5
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust100775123152Reducing7.4
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1570116140146Reducing7.4
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust191141825Reducing7.3
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust322232578Reducing7.1
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3772269307838Reducing7.1
East Cheshire NHS Trust9836879101Reducing6.9
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3491238281591Reducing6.8
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust9496478191Reducing6.7
Wiltshire Health & Care1057910Reducing6.7
East London NHS Foundation Trust339223343Reducing6.5
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust541353739Reducing6.5
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1762112112144Static6.4
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust2093129170135Reducing6.2
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust2257136172168Reducing6.0
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2580152176375Reducing5.9
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust2302129154610Reducing5.6
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust3541176216244Reducing5.0
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust1658822Static4.8
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust18138791144Reducing4.8
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust4719225329367Reducing4.8
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust4151196225346Reducing4.7
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust15472616Reducing4.5
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2602116118243Reducing4.5
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust20881758Reducing3.8
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust64551972181177Reducing3.1
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust425172917Reducing4.0
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust16334144106Reducing2.5
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust34481821Reducing2.3
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust38282790Reducing2.1
Medway Community Healthcare100350Reducing3.0
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust1813621Reducing1.7
Livewell Southwest1021120Static1.0
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)137067Reducing0.0
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust157609 zero in earlier week 3.8
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West175000 zero in earlier week 0.0
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust54229Smalln/a
Aspen - Highgate Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Priory Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital13005Smalln/a
Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital4000Smalln/a
Bmi Woodlands Hospital33000Smalln/a
Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust441708Smalln/a
Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust9000Smalln/a
Bromley Healthcare100100Smalln/a
Broomhill78020Smalln/a
Bupa Cromwell Hospital1000Smalln/a
Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust7410011Smalln/a
Circle Bath Hospital5000Smalln/a
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust9512826Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Bierley22000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Sheffield1000Smalln/a
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust57437Smalln/a
Devon Partnership NHS Trust9302Smalln/a
East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c33626Smalln/a
First Community Health and Care Cic24000Smalln/a
Fitzwilliam Hospital4000Smalln/a
Harley Street On 154000Smalln/a
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust830022Smalln/a
Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)6001Smalln/a
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust54006Smalln/a
Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd1000Smalln/a
Kims Hospital (newnham Court)8006Smalln/a
King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes1001Smalln/a
Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust540219Smalln/a
Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust65127Smalln/a
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust10002Smalln/a
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust56561Smalln/a
Locala Community Partnerships Cic54130Smalln/a
London Bridge Hospital27002Smalln/a
London Clinic5000Smalln/a
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham11000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter301190Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London (phase 1)570025Smalln/a
Navigo Health and Social Care Cic5003Smalln/a
Newbridge Care Systems18630Smalln/a
North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk9003Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital2000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)5004Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital290011Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital1001Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital5000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital1000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital22008Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital3000Smalln/a
Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)1001Smalln/a
Oaklands Hospital5000Smalln/a
Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust11000Smalln/a
Provide28008Smalln/a
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust64326Smalln/a
Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust37100Smalln/a
Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust41006Smalln/a
Sirona Care & Health4000Smalln/a
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust926110Smalln/a
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust73006Smalln/a
Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate2000Smalln/a
Spire Elland Hospital9004Smalln/a
Spire Hartswood Hospital2002Smalln/a
Spire London East4000Smalln/a
Spire Manchester Hospital1000Smalln/a
Spire Nottingham Hospital2000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham13010Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex9710Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton58240Smalln/a
St Magnus Hospital2000Smalln/a
Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust4311102Smalln/a
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740013Smalln/a
The Christie Clinic12003Smalln/a
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust51822Smalln/a
The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)10007Smalln/a
The New Victoria Hospital6006Smalln/a
The Portland Hospital for Women & Children5001Smalln/a
The Princess Grace Hospital8002Smalln/a
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust18023Smalln/a
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust60737Smalln/a
The Wellington Hospital140010Smalln/a
Woodland Hospital1000Smalln/a
Woodthorpe Hospital6001Smalln/a
Your Healthcare421270Smalln/a

