Gompertz Fit by Trust using data to 17th January 2021

Data last date 17/1/2021 This table reports a forecast based upon fitting hospital admissions to a gompertz curve starting in November. Xmas will skew these figures, but it is a mechanism for forecasting demand.
Peak admissionsPeak Date
The Dallingtons2525.01.2021501
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust2731.01.2021898
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust222.12.202087
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust1528.01.2021376
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust409.01.2021139
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust329.12.2020136
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust3714.01.20211683
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust330.01.202156
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust226.12.202079
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust310.01.2021102
Csh Surrey221.12.202082
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust807.01.2021366
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust406.01.2021164
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust402.01.2021166
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust221.12.202091
Isle of Wight NHS Trust1423.01.2021447
West London NHS Trust730.12.2020346
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust4614.01.20212218
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust607.01.2021266
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust2714.01.20211260
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust705.01.2021315
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust427.12.2020187
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust1510.01.2021707
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust5209.01.20212642
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust1209.01.2021559
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust4409.01.20212167
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust2008.01.20211011
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust5510.01.20212701
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust609.01.2021260
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust2908.01.20211422
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2703.01.20211416
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2113.01.2021947
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust302.01.2021119
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust3712.01.20211808
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust709.01.2021310
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2814.01.20211377
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust410.01.2021151
Wye Valley NHS Trust903.01.2021443
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust1814.01.2021799
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust2812.01.20211340
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust8011.01.20214015
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust2205.01.20211111
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust4909.01.20212389
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust428.12.2020186
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust530.12.2020237
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1912.01.2021875
North Bristol NHS Trust2706.01.20211357
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2710.01.20211323
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4911.01.20212332
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust3010.01.20211488
City Health Care Partnership Cic422.12.2020217
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust3006.01.20211542
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust2205.01.20211144
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust1004.01.2021488
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2306.01.20211152
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust228.12.202072
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust6212.01.20212982
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust11710.01.20215893
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust4215.01.20211960
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust416.01.2021151
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2005.01.20211008
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust1403.01.2021713
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust2104.01.20211084
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust602.01.2021288
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust1610.01.2021766
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3313.01.20211633
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3204.01.20211694
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2509.01.20211300
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3905.01.20212049
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust3108.01.20211581
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust5907.01.20213101
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust2603.01.20211399
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust228.12.202080
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust1202.01.2021604
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust3303.01.20211751
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust2503.01.20211296
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust5410.01.20212783
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust4005.01.20212082
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust1306.01.2021638
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust3606.01.20211900
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust2305.01.20211207
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust316.12.2020167
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust2005.01.20211033
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1714.01.2021801
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3505.01.20211840
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust331.12.2020119
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4108.01.20212151
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust4102.01.20212231
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2703.01.20211450
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust215.12.202095
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust1410.01.2021673
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust223.12.202077
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust1103.01.2021550
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust206.12.2020119
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2806.01.20211533
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust213.12.2020102
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust126.11.202037
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust213.12.202097
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust1418.01.2021546
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1425.01.2021434
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust3115.01.20211439
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2013.01.2021905
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3717.01.20211444
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust5110.01.20212493
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3309.01.20211587
Solent NHS Trust224.12.202077
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust2920.01.20211146
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust3612.01.20211680
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust7011.01.20213375
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2415.01.20211123
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust3809.01.20211865
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust710.01.2021302
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3109.01.20211527
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust809.01.2021237
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust327.12.2020135
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust12114.01.20215896
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust302.01.2021114
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust6714.01.20213193
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust2809.01.20211356
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1508.01.2021716
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust703.01.2021328
North East London NHS Foundation Trust1209.01.2021569
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1907.01.2021917
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust3208.01.20211610
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust2507.01.20211212
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust315.01.202187
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust6011.01.20212959
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust13402.02.20214177
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust7310.01.20213672
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust6118.01.20212510
Whittington Health NHS Trust2310.01.20211033
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2910.01.20211375
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust4508.01.20212309
Barts Health NHS Trust11011.01.20215476
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2509.01.20211216
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust1710.01.2021806
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2009.01.2021966
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust3305.01.20211665
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust5406.01.20212781
Medway NHS Foundation Trust5906.01.20213142
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2204.01.20211127
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust3615.01.20211757
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust6409.01.20213303
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1003.01.2021508
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust3812.01.20211801
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust5210.01.20212559
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust1909.01.2021912
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust1906.01.2021941
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust606.01.2021271
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust2113.01.2021886
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2006.01.2021992
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust306.01.2021111
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust404.01.2021155
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4713.01.20212279
East Cheshire NHS Trust1203.01.2021611
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust4213.01.20212006
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust1303.01.2021649
Wiltshire Health & Care208.12.2020109
East London NHS Foundation Trust629.12.2020310
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust902.01.2021448
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2109.01.20211057
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust3304.01.20211752
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust4405.01.20212392
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2413.01.20211138
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust1523.01.2021531
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust5706.01.20213027
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust408.01.2021171
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust2301.01.20211241
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust7105.01.20213844
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust4308.01.20212272
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust330.12.2020126
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3204.01.20211734
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust310.01.2021109
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust4109.01.20212114
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust401.01.2021163
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust2404.01.20211297
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust621.12.2020336
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust525.12.2020261
Medway Community Healthcare214.12.202096
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust326.12.2020125
Livewell Southwest226.12.202065
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)116.12.202033
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust125.11.202030
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West031.12.20190

