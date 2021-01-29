 Skip to main content

Gompertz fit using data to 24th January 2021

Data last date 24/1/2021 This table reports a forecast based upon fitting hospital admissions to a gompertz curve starting in November. Xmas will skew these figures, but it is a mechanism for forecasting demand.
Peak admissionsPeak Date
The Dallingtons1620.01.2021364
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust631.01.2021107
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust309.01.2021100
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust518.01.2021184
Solent NHS Trust311.01.202190
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust527.01.2021136
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust819.01.2021306
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3516.01.20211411
Livewell Southwest225.12.202077
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2918.01.20211238
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2616.01.20211096
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2617.01.20211090
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust808.01.2021347
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2525.01.2021970
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust2814.01.20211249
East Cheshire NHS Trust1617.01.2021678
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1813.01.2021792
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust6915.01.20213149
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust3917.01.20211754
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2316.01.2021981
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust1313.01.2021547
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1104.01.2021536
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust2212.01.2021999
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust2013.01.2021882
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3810.01.20211834
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust706.01.2021304
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust1813.01.2021800
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust225.12.202079
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust3616.01.20211614
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust2215.01.2021974
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust6118.01.20212758
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust329.12.2020124
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust1911.01.2021845
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust2611.01.20211187
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust708.01.2021306
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust3912.01.20211844
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust104.12.202044
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5015.01.20212213
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3020.01.20211280
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust3708.01.20211807
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3209.01.20211603
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust330.12.2020124
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust4708.01.20212351
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust327.12.2020131
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust428.12.2020177
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust1617.01.2021694
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust8011.01.20213965
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust302.01.2021116
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust1611.01.2021731
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust606.01.2021271
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust226.12.202080
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust4813.01.20212258
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust307.01.2021105
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust1418.01.2021543
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust2624.01.2021907
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1120.01.2021375
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust520.01.2021154
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust1019.01.2021309
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust425.01.2021105
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust4616.01.20211938
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust3818.01.20211602
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust908.01.2021400
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust5515.01.20212463
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust6215.01.20212729
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust3217.01.20211386
Isle of Wight NHS Trust1219.01.2021410
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust307.01.2021103
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2415.01.20211027
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4015.01.20211742
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust506.01.2021214
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust2415.01.20211091
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust4320.01.20211855
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust810.01.2021346
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust2716.01.20211108
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust4618.01.20212019
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust5417.01.20212354
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust1812.01.2021781
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust8015.01.20213649
West London NHS Trust919.01.2021366
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust814.01.2021325
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust1417.01.2021596
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3212.01.20211494
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3319.01.20211467
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust9516.01.20214331
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust301.01.2021121
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3511.01.20211634
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust13915.01.20216360
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust3515.01.20211569
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust6012.01.20212799
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust9019.01.20213321
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust611.01.2021209
Csh Surrey316.01.202190
Whittington Health NHS Trust2521.01.20211062
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2317.01.2021996
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust7614.01.20213469
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust6520.01.20212878
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2913.01.20211309
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust8315.01.20213852
Wye Valley NHS Trust1113.01.2021475
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust6316.01.20212905
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust516.01.2021180
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust3314.01.20211474
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust608.01.2021255
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust3313.01.20211478
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust3815.01.20211738
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust4214.01.20211901
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust7314.01.20213497
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust4113.01.20211878
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust14116.01.20216420
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2812.01.20211273
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust326.12.2020141
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2610.01.20211212
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3116.01.20211412
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust2914.01.20211297
City Health Care Partnership Cic503.01.2021227
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust5615.01.20212545
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust6221.01.20212629
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust331.12.2020123
Medway NHS Foundation Trust6508.01.20213238
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust405.01.2021166
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust311.01.202199
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust5415.01.20212326
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust411.01.2021146
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust815.01.2021339
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2909.01.20211395
Barts Health NHS Trust12616.01.20215841
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust1912.01.2021842
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust5119.01.20212201
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust2509.01.20211214
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust4915.01.20212362
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust4317.01.20211926
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust6813.01.20213250
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust3510.01.20211654
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3213.01.20211456
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust3012.01.20211406
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3915.01.20211757
East London NHS Foundation Trust703.01.2021326
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2310.01.20211072
North Bristol NHS Trust3113.01.20211423
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust6414.01.20212963
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust605.01.2021271
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust7217.01.20213204
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4411.01.20212124
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust301.01.2021115
North East London NHS Foundation Trust1308.01.2021592
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2411.01.20211121
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust403.01.2021165
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2310.01.20211053
Wiltshire Health & Care330.12.2020112
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust3511.01.20211673
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust4111.01.20211978
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust1414.01.2021633
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust4706.01.20212424
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust1926.01.2021619
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust2807.01.20211421
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust2311.01.20211101
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust5316.01.20212399
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust403.01.2021171
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust4612.01.20212201
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust2609.01.20211253
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust2611.01.20211285
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust4911.01.20212383
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust326.12.2020129
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust1514.01.2021676
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust301.01.2021121
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3507.01.20211772
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3007.01.20211512
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1913.01.2021841
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4508.01.20212231
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust404.01.2021173
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3909.01.20211894
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust427.12.2020190
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust6111.01.20213059
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust403.01.2021172
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust1315.01.2021580
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust931.12.2020451
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust103.12.202033
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust215.12.202099
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust709.01.2021338
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust2506.01.20211287
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust214.12.2020100
Medway Community Healthcare215.12.202094
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)111.12.202021
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West031.12.20190

