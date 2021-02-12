 Skip to main content

NHS Trust Analysis to 7th Feb 2021

Data last date 7/2/2021 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected. However, some patients are being redirected to other hospitals and we don't necessarily see the same low level of admissions.
Total admissionsAdmissions
Last Week		Admissions
Prior Week		Admissions
Fortnight first wave		Compare last two weeksPercentage of total
in last week
Wiltshire Health & Care156252010Growing16.0
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust21721723Growing9.7
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust18317516Growing9.3
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust241201611Growing8.3
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust174141216Growing8.0
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust1088226Growing7.4
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust1771249Growing6.8
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust22315108Growing6.7
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust13748382195Growing6.0
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust443262227Growing5.9
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust189210579115Growing5.5
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust3902210191209Growing5.4
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust2606126124164Growing4.8
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2379114105286Growing4.8
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust315151213Growing4.8
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust2664124115189Growing4.7
North East London NHS Foundation Trust839362958Growing4.3
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust21738673263Growing4.0
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust4692178171346Growing3.8
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust10473323191Growing3.2
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1785215Growing2.8
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust2888369Growing2.8
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust17464634106Growing2.6
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust464121017Growing2.6
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust586151439Growing2.6
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust2446326Growing2.5
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust1994321Growing2.0
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter12123300Reducing19.0
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust757767824Reducing10.0
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust491394436Reducing7.9
The Dallingtons30323530Reducing7.6
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust1930143203121Reducing7.4
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust3356233266325Reducing6.9
Csh Surrey146101213Reducing6.8
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust454313632Reducing6.8
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust984658563Reducing6.6
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust1738112133128Reducing6.4
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust2117135156132Reducing6.4
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust141690105137Reducing6.4
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust280172241Reducing6.1
City Health Care Partnership Cic301181911Reducing6.0
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1868110142147Reducing5.9
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust15979413840Reducing5.9
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2364136178290Reducing5.8
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust2494142206223Reducing5.7
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1778101144129Reducing5.7
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust588334838Reducing5.6
Isle of Wight NHS Trust650365138Reducing5.5
Solent NHS Trust14581910Reducing5.5
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust365202033Static5.5
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust2557137200152Reducing5.4
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3747200212296Reducing5.3
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust3328176234165Reducing5.3
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust513274232Reducing5.3
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust2703142161236Reducing5.3
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust12196468152Reducing5.3
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust174191132145Reducing5.2
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust747394655Reducing5.2
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust156081107141Reducing5.2
West London NHS Trust468243040Reducing5.1
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust254112917293Reducing5.1
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust19199711798Reducing5.1
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust653335464Reducing5.1
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust464234046Reducing5.0
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust2461120169255Reducing4.9
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust3581170190223Reducing4.7
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust238112025Reducing4.6
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust203793108170Reducing4.6
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust19891422Reducing4.5
North Bristol NHS Trust219299147162Reducing4.5
East Cheshire NHS Trust12085461101Reducing4.5
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust1120495293Reducing4.4
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust2657116118240Reducing4.4
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust2472107124279Reducing4.3
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust16247093110Reducing4.3
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust7898339462338Reducing4.3
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust5873252293622Reducing4.3
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust229498131276Reducing4.3
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust3582151194294Reducing4.2
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust452192857Reducing4.2
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust14306077112Reducing4.2
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust11064653103Reducing4.2
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust337141411Static4.2
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4132171220313Reducing4.1
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust5947246256691Reducing4.1
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust2603107135143Reducing4.1
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust116454785731841Reducing4.1
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust3476142186569Reducing4.1
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust179572101146Reducing4.0
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust198679117187Reducing4.0
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust15261318Reducing3.9
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2687105105145Static3.9
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust4460174193313Reducing3.9
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust3396131154239Reducing3.9
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust3241125170235Reducing3.9
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust22348688245Reducing3.8
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust2698103158254Reducing3.8
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust254797149353Reducing3.8
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust23891615Reducing3.8
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust398152814Reducing3.8
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust4284161276321Reducing3.8
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust223784138145Reducing3.8
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust4379163249203Reducing3.7
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust61652293091000Reducing3.7
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust1365818Reducing3.7
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust4903180210418Reducing3.7
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust1336496774Reducing3.7
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust438161833Reducing3.7
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust19477187214Reducing3.6
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust20177380144Reducing3.6
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust11944358164Reducing3.6
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust1234449484Reducing3.6
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust16125777197Reducing3.5
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust3723131177386Reducing3.5
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust18566572136Reducing3.5
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust575203520Reducing3.5
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust1756119Reducing3.4
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust20571318Reducing3.4
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust219975135225Reducing3.4
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust382132041Reducing3.4
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust18276298146Reducing3.4
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust282996115178Reducing3.4
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust3868131181301Reducing3.4
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3670124146482Reducing3.4
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust1842629165Reducing3.4
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust3186104130432Reducing3.3
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust248881107257Reducing3.3
Medway NHS Foundation Trust3172103143194Reducing3.2
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust208367101179Reducing3.2
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust5383173207367Reducing3.2
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4247136151838Reducing3.2
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust25828181610Static3.1
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust175655100197Reducing3.1
Whittington Health NHS Trust15374787164Reducing3.1
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust18555674222Reducing3.0
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust4044119192591Reducing2.9
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4121121129557Reducing2.9
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust164948105196Reducing2.9
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust27608091266Reducing2.9
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust6066174371428Reducing2.9
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust20265883180Reducing2.9
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust28748282243Static2.9
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust1414118Reducing2.8
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust20525873287Reducing2.8
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust2848108Reducing2.8
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust17835055118Reducing2.8
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust4360119147433Reducing2.7
Barts Health NHS Trust7757209326986Reducing2.7
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust14941626Reducing2.7
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust16484453281Reducing2.7
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust58671551901077Reducing2.6
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust4430117155797Reducing2.6
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust297477139375Reducing2.6
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust20125163144Reducing2.5
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust23866096135Reducing2.5
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust405105048Reducing2.5
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust302674101393Reducing2.4
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust1153285171Reducing2.4
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust29171368Reducing2.4
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust20405161150Reducing2.5
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust71141692361177Reducing2.4
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust384939106Reducing2.3
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1724525Reducing2.3
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust1560364357Reducing2.3
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust25255892168Reducing2.3
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust38378691244Reducing2.2
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17443869295Reducing2.2
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust2305558Static2.2
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust27475797438Reducing2.1
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust363673103205Reducing2.0
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust21994370156Reducing2.0
Wye Valley NHS Trust700134753Reducing1.9
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust1813116Reducing1.7
Livewell Southwest1212220Static1.7
East London NHS Foundation Trust3736743Reducing1.6
Medway Community Healthcare103110Static1.0
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust42241690Reducing0.9
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust14611320Reducing0.7
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust3592621Reducing0.6
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2931723Reducing0.3
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust1260517Reducing0.0
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West176010Reducing0.0
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust1290724Reducing0.0
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust35101378Reducing0.0
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust1270619Reducing0.0
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)137007 zero in earlier week 0.0
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust71149Smalln/a
Aspen - Highgate Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Priory Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital13005Smalln/a
Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital4000Smalln/a
Bmi Woodlands Hospital33000Smalln/a
Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust44008Smalln/a
Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust9000Smalln/a
Bromley Healthcare10000Smalln/a
Broomhill78000Smalln/a
Bupa Cromwell Hospital1000Smalln/a
Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust762011Smalln/a
Circle Bath Hospital5000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Bierley22000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Sheffield1000Smalln/a
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust59017Smalln/a
Devon Partnership NHS Trust12012Smalln/a
East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c51556Smalln/a
First Community Health and Care Cic29020Smalln/a
Fitzwilliam Hospital4000Smalln/a
Harley Street On 154000Smalln/a
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust830022Smalln/a
Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)6001Smalln/a
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust62046Smalln/a
Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd1000Smalln/a
Kims Hospital (newnham Court)8006Smalln/a
King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes1001Smalln/a
Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust540019Smalln/a
Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust85457Smalln/a
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust11012Smalln/a
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust69551Smalln/a
Locala Community Partnerships Cic64420Smalln/a
London Bridge Hospital27002Smalln/a
London Clinic5000Smalln/a
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham11000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London (phase 1)570025Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London (phase 2)2200Smalln/a
Navigo Health and Social Care Cic5003Smalln/a
Newbridge Care Systems382100Smalln/a
North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk9003Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital2000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)5004Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital290011Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital1001Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital5000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital1000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital22008Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital3000Smalln/a
Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)1001Smalln/a
Oaklands Hospital5000Smalln/a
Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust11000Smalln/a
Provide28008Smalln/a
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust64006Smalln/a
Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust47710Smalln/a
Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust590126Smalln/a
Sirona Care & Health4000Smalln/a
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust99220Smalln/a
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust73006Smalln/a
Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate2000Smalln/a
Spire Elland Hospital9004Smalln/a
Spire Hartswood Hospital2002Smalln/a
Spire London East4000Smalln/a
Spire Manchester Hospital1000Smalln/a
Spire Nottingham Hospital2000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham14010Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex10000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton823110Smalln/a
St Magnus Hospital2000Smalln/a
Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust64002Smalln/a
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740013Smalln/a
The Christie Clinic12003Smalln/a
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust57312Smalln/a
The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)10007Smalln/a
The New Victoria Hospital6006Smalln/a
The Portland Hospital for Women & Children5001Smalln/a
The Princess Grace Hospital8002Smalln/a
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust24033Smalln/a
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust70627Smalln/a
The Wellington Hospital140010Smalln/a
Woodland Hospital1000Smalln/a
Woodthorpe Hospital6001Smalln/a
Your Healthcare55350Smalln/a

