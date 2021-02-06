 Skip to main content

NHS Trust analysis data to 31st Jan - note some mainly rural hospitals still increasing

Data last date 31/1/2021 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected. However, some patients are being redirected to other hospitals and we don't necessarily see the same low level of admissions.
Total admissionsAdmissions
Last Week		Admissions
Prior Week		Admissions
Fortnight first wave		Compare last two weeksPercentage of total
in last week
Wiltshire Health & Care13120610Growing15.3
Solent NHS Trust137191810Growing13.9
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust39550648Growing12.7
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust1787203178121Growing11.4
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust150313811940Growing9.2
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust441402946Growing9.1
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust145131120Growing9.0
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust14613918Growing8.9
Csh Surrey136121013Growing8.8
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust227201625Growing8.8
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust2352206204223Growing8.8
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust620544864Growing8.7
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust162613385128Growing8.2
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust1371178Growing8.0
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust189141022Growing7.4
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust160121016Growing7.5
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust383282314Growing7.3
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust22116511Growing7.2
North Bristol NHS Trust2093147112162Growing7.0
City Health Care Partnership Cic283191811Growing6.7
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust198131218Growing6.6
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust17811106Growing6.2
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust17659897146Growing5.6
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust2496135127143Growing5.4
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2733115104178Growing4.2
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust2761098Growing3.6
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust16045346281Growing3.3
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust17003433106Growing2.0
The Dallingtons28053960Reducing18.9
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust681789724Reducing11.5
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust145162126Reducing11.0
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust3753950106Reducing10.4
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust452444836Reducing9.7
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust9198512763Reducing9.2
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust555485338Reducing8.6
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust486424232Static8.6
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1677144198129Reducing8.6
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust3123266327325Reducing8.5
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust423365832Reducing8.5
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust263223541Reducing8.4
Isle of Wight NHS Trust614516338Reducing8.3
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust2420200298152Reducing8.3
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1758142172147Reducing8.1
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2228178214290Reducing8.0
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust1326105109137Reducing7.9
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust11909410184Reducing7.9
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust1982156189132Reducing7.9
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust3152234331165Reducing7.4
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1479107109141Reducing7.2
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust2341169208255Reducing7.2
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust241217219193Reducing7.1
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1650132163145Reducing8.0
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust229161615Static7.0
Wye Valley NHS Trust687474953Reducing6.8
West London NHS Trust444303740Reducing6.8
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust4123276305321Reducing6.7
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1601105137196Reducing6.6
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust16911119Static6.5
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust708465855Reducing6.5
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust433283657Reducing6.5
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust182211720298Reducing6.4
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2153138201145Reducing6.4
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust2124135145225Reducing6.4
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust129182107195Reducing6.4
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust555354720Reducing6.3
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust5892371463428Reducing6.3
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust2561161224236Reducing6.3
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust1907117168187Reducing6.1
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust7559462579338Reducing6.1
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust13182118Reducing6.1
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust2595158202254Reducing6.1
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust2450149172353Reducing6.1
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust155493161110Reducing6.0
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3547212262296Reducing6.0
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust2196131168276Reducing6.0
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust4216249285203Reducing5.9
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust11556880152Reducing5.9
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1701100125197Reducing5.9
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1723101134146Reducing5.9
Whittington Health NHS Trust149087113164Reducing5.8
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust345203233Reducing5.8
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust3431194297294Reducing5.7
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust137077132112Reducing5.6
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust3334186214569Reducing5.6
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust3411190310223Reducing5.6
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1944108126170Reducing5.6
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3961220290313Reducing5.6
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust3116170239235Reducing5.5
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust12971724Reducing5.4
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust369204941Reducing5.4
East Cheshire NHS Trust115461110101Reducing5.3
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust417225727Reducing5.3
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust2365124161279Reducing5.2
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust5621293361622Reducing5.2
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust12876711674Reducing5.2
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust59363094561000Reducing5.2
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust3692191263209Reducing5.2
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust111675737441841Reducing5.1
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust17809110265Reducing5.1
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust115158100164Reducing5.0
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust2016101138179Reducing5.0
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust155577124197Reducing5.0
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust3592177222386Reducing4.9
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3925192242591Reducing4.9
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust1071525393Reducing4.9
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust3737181210301Reducing4.8
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust20810318Reducing4.8
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2897139178375Reducing4.8
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust1276819Reducing4.7
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust3265154288239Reducing4.7
Medway NHS Foundation Trust3069143197194Reducing4.7
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust2541118172240Reducing4.6
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust187687113214Reducing4.6
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2265105139286Reducing4.6
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust284131868Reducing4.6
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust1125518471Reducing4.5
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust4286193317313Reducing4.5
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust5701256312691Reducing4.5
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust4723210269418Reducing4.4
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2407107161257Reducing4.4
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust178779146115Reducing4.4
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust323142511Reducing4.3
Barts Health NHS Trust7548326464986Reducing4.3
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust422182333Reducing4.3
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust3082130157432Reducing4.2
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust196883129180Reducing4.2
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust232696137135Reducing4.1
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3546146199482Reducing4.1
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust194480102144Reducing4.1
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust179974118222Reducing4.1
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust214888151245Reducing4.1
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust2582105174145Reducing4.1
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17066997295Reducing4.0
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17917293136Reducing4.0
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust10605397103Reducing5.0
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust2480124140164Reducing5.0
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust5210207284367Reducing4.0
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust12651017Reducing4.0
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust418162090Reducing3.8
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust252196143189Reducing3.8
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust4514171192346Reducing3.8
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust246792118168Reducing3.7
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust351131678Reducing3.7
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4111151188838Reducing3.7
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust19947375287Reducing3.7
North East London NHS Foundation Trust803294358Reducing3.6
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust269097155438Reducing3.6
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust4313155258797Reducing3.6
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1967823Reducing3.6
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust20877397263Reducing3.5
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust4241147192433Reducing3.5
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2952101160393Reducing3.4
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust69452362541177Reducing3.4
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust268091157266Reducing3.4
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust57121903111077Reducing3.3
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust215670125156Reducing3.2
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust250181118610Reducing3.2
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4000129149557Reducing3.2
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust19616385144Reducing3.2
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust17335586118Reducing3.2
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust19896190150Reducing3.1
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust1665716Reducing3.0
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust300122113Reducing4.0
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust16851825Reducing3.0
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust279282108243Reducing2.9
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3563103124205Reducing2.9
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust1524437257Reducing2.8
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust571141639Reducing2.5
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust375191119244Reducing2.4
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2927923Reducing2.4
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust10142342191Reducing2.3
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust22551258Reducing2.2
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust452101717Reducing2.2
East London NHS Foundation Trust36772143Reducing1.9
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust164349Reducing1.8
Livewell Southwest11921520Reducing1.7
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust3576721Reducing1.7
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust19531121Reducing1.5
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust2383826Reducing1.3
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1732815Reducing1.2
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust28031569Reducing1.1
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust1002326Reducing2.0
Medway Community Healthcare102110Static1.0
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West176100 zero in earlier week 0.6
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)137007 zero in earlier week 0.0
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust704129Smalln/a
Aspen - Highgate Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Priory Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital13005Smalln/a
Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital4000Smalln/a
Bmi Woodlands Hospital33000Smalln/a
Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust44008Smalln/a
Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust9000Smalln/a
Bromley Healthcare10000Smalln/a
Broomhill78000Smalln/a
Bupa Cromwell Hospital1000Smalln/a
Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740011Smalln/a
Circle Bath Hospital5000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Bierley22000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Sheffield1000Smalln/a
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust59117Smalln/a
Devon Partnership NHS Trust12122Smalln/a
East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c46586Smalln/a
First Community Health and Care Cic29230Smalln/a
Fitzwilliam Hospital4000Smalln/a
Harley Street On 154000Smalln/a
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust830022Smalln/a
Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)6001Smalln/a
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust62446Smalln/a
Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd1000Smalln/a
Kims Hospital (newnham Court)8006Smalln/a
King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes1001Smalln/a
Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust540019Smalln/a
Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust815117Smalln/a
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust11102Smalln/a
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust64531Smalln/a
Locala Community Partnerships Cic60240Smalln/a
London Bridge Hospital27002Smalln/a
London Clinic5000Smalln/a
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham11000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter9830380Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London (phase 1)570025Smalln/a
Navigo Health and Social Care Cic5003Smalln/a
Newbridge Care Systems361080Smalln/a
North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk9003Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital2000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)5004Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital290011Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital1001Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital5000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital1000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital22008Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital3000Smalln/a
Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)1001Smalln/a
Oaklands Hospital5000Smalln/a
Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust11000Smalln/a
Provide28008Smalln/a
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust64006Smalln/a
Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust40120Smalln/a
Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust591266Smalln/a
Sirona Care & Health4000Smalln/a
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust97230Smalln/a
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust73006Smalln/a
Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate2000Smalln/a
Spire Elland Hospital9004Smalln/a
Spire Hartswood Hospital2002Smalln/a
Spire London East4000Smalln/a
Spire Manchester Hospital1000Smalln/a
Spire Nottingham Hospital2000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham14100Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex10010Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton7911100Smalln/a
St Magnus Hospital2000Smalln/a
Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust640212Smalln/a
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740013Smalln/a
The Christie Clinic12003Smalln/a
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust54122Smalln/a
The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)10007Smalln/a
The New Victoria Hospital6006Smalln/a
The Portland Hospital for Women & Children5001Smalln/a
The Princess Grace Hospital8002Smalln/a
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust24333Smalln/a
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust64227Smalln/a
The Wellington Hospital140010Smalln/a
Woodland Hospital1000Smalln/a
Woodthorpe Hospital6001Smalln/a
Your Healthcare52550Smalln/a

