NHS Trust Analysis to 14th Feb 2021

Data last date 14/2/2021 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected. However, some patients are being redirected to other hospitals and we don't necessarily see the same low level of admissions.
Total admissionsAdmissions
Last Week		Admissions
Prior Week		Admissions
Fortnight first wave		Compare last two weeksPercentage of total
in last week
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust18816425Growing8.5
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust25315915Growing5.9
East London NHS Foundation Trust39623643Growing5.8
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust689363364Growing5.2
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust251131125Growing5.2
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust1578426Growing5.1
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust3767186170223Growing4.9
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust488242346Growing4.9
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust1437518Growing4.9
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust1392564974Growing4.0
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust414161514Growing3.9
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust182769Growing3.8
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust396141341Growing3.5
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust10833633191Growing3.3
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust20916558180Growing3.1
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust396129106Growing3.0
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust30012869Growing4.0
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust30649077375Growing2.9
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust29588482243Growing2.8
Medway Community Healthcare106310Growing2.8
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust24556960135Growing2.8
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust373910373205Growing2.8
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust20655351144Growing2.6
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust39309386244Growing2.4
Wye Valley NHS Trust714141353Growing2.0
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust4286490Growing1.4
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust3623221Growing0.8
Wiltshire Health & Care174182510Reducing10.3
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter13110230Reducing7.6
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1689929440Reducing5.4
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust480263132Reducing5.4
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust799427624Reducing5.3
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust23512158Reducing5.1
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust2690133137152Reducing4.9
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust18391416Reducing4.9
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust2222105135132Reducing4.7
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust3522166233325Reducing4.7
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust198593105115Reducing4.7
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust14856990137Reducing4.6
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust14406683195Reducing4.6
The Dallingtons31714230Reducing4.4
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust186082101129Reducing4.4
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust195486110147Reducing4.4
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust265611512993Reducing4.3
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust201585143121Reducing4.2
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust292121741Reducing4.1
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust1026426563Reducing4.1
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust4066164210209Reducing4.0
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust12684964152Reducing3.9
City Health Care Partnership Cic313121811Reducing3.8
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust3458130176165Reducing3.8
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust533202732Reducing3.8
Isle of Wight NHS Trust675253638Reducing3.7
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust21157893170Reducing3.7
North East London NHS Foundation Trust871323658Reducing3.7
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust2806103142236Reducing3.7
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust610223338Reducing3.6
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust16846070110Reducing3.6
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust245086136290Reducing3.5
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust276096124189Reducing3.5
East Cheshire NHS Trust12504254101Reducing3.4
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust179860112128Reducing3.3
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust23737998276Reducing3.3
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust20866973144Reducing3.3
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust246081114286Reducing3.3
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust277790105145Reducing3.2
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust254382120255Reducing3.2
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust24982011Reducing3.2
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust3348107125235Reducing3.2
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust3508112131239Reducing3.2
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust26298297353Reducing3.1
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4265133171313Reducing3.1
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust14764660112Reducing3.1
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust5060157180418Reducing3.1
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust452141633Reducing3.1
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust6137190246691Reducing3.1
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust3991123131301Reducing3.1
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust6059186252622Reducing3.1
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust17965591145Reducing3.1
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust278385103254Reducing3.1
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust23047086245Reducing3.0
Medway NHS Foundation Trust327199103194Reducing3.0
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust254977107279Reducing3.0
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust8141243339338Reducing3.0
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust16614957197Reducing3.0
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust268279107143Reducing2.9
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust119963514781841Reducing2.9
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust4510131163203Reducing2.9
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust769223955Reducing2.9
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust4408124161321Reducing2.8
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust1894526265Reducing2.7
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust4585125174313Reducing2.7
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3851104200296Reducing2.7
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust4235114121557Reducing2.7
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust22362123Reducing2.7
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust357296142569Reducing2.7
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust16034381141Reducing2.7
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust4821129178346Reducing2.7
Csh Surrey15041013Reducing2.7
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust267771126164Reducing2.7
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust18764962146Reducing2.6
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust34691411Reducing2.6
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust20395379187Reducing2.6
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust464121957Reducing2.6
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust22965984145Reducing2.6
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust590152020Reducing2.5
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust255965142223Reducing2.5
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust272669116240Reducing2.5
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust4473113119433Reducing2.5
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust28317180266Reducing2.5
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust601151539Static2.5
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust1968499798Reducing2.5
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust6220154174428Reducing2.5
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust63181532291000Reducing2.4
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust503123936Reducing2.4
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust28976896178Reducing2.3
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust5512129173367Reducing2.3
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust381188131386Reducing2.3
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust2506626Static2.4
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust11322646103Reducing2.3
West London NHS Trust479112440Reducing2.3
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17974155197Reducing2.3
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust18364172146Reducing2.2
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust375383124482Reducing2.2
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust453102627Reducing2.2
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust30946874393Reducing2.2
North Bristol NHS Trust22414999162Reducing2.2
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust325771104432Reducing2.2
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust434194136838Reducing2.2
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust22214886263Reducing2.2
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust21294667179Reducing2.2
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust37382033Reducing2.1
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust25805558168Reducing2.1
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust12202643164Reducing2.1
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust25415381257Reducing2.1
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust72651511691177Reducing2.1
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust365876151294Reducing2.1
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust18953965136Reducing2.1
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust22454675225Reducing2.0
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2976768Reducing2.0
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust101220Static2.0
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust19863971214Reducing2.0
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust59831161551077Reducing1.9
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust1553618Reducing1.9
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust1142224993Reducing1.9
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust18183550118Reducing1.9
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust1258244484Reducing1.9
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust20793951150Reducing1.9
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust32161513Reducing1.9
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust1102826Reducing1.8
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust16782948196Reducing1.7
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust18873256222Reducing1.7
Whittington Health NHS Trust15632647164Reducing1.7
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17732938295Reducing1.6
Barts Health NHS Trust7876119209986Reducing1.5
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust22323343156Reducing1.5
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust1583233657Reducing1.5
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust2083718Reducing1.4
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust143248Reducing1.4
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust449262117797Reducing1.4
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust410056119591Reducing1.4
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust27853857438Reducing1.4
Solent NHS Trust1472810Reducing1.4
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust1168152871Reducing1.3
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust26153381610Reducing1.3
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust16682044281Reducing1.2
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust17672146106Reducing1.2
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust1792129Reducing1.1
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1802515Reducing1.1
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust18521716Reducing1.1
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust46951217Reducing1.1
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust20742258287Reducing1.1
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust2012421Reducing1.0
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust40941048Reducing1.0
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust2322558Reducing0.9
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust1471120Static0.7
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust182136Reducing0.5
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust1991922Reducing0.5
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust2941123Static0.3
Livewell Southwest1210220Reducing0.0
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust284088Reducing0.0
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust1347019 zero in earlier week 5.2
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust1312024 zero in earlier week 1.5
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)137007 zero in earlier week 0.0
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust1260017 zero in earlier week 0.0
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West176000 zero in earlier week 0.0
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust3510078 zero in earlier week 0.0
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust73219Smalln/a
Aspen - Highgate Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Priory Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital13005Smalln/a
Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital4000Smalln/a
Bmi Woodlands Hospital33000Smalln/a
Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust44008Smalln/a
Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust9000Smalln/a
Bromley Healthcare10000Smalln/a
Broomhill78000Smalln/a
Bupa Cromwell Hospital1000Smalln/a
Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust760211Smalln/a
Circle Bath Hospital5000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Bierley22000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Sheffield1000Smalln/a
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust59007Smalln/a
Devon Partnership NHS Trust12002Smalln/a
East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c52156Smalln/a
First Community Health and Care Cic30100Smalln/a
Fitzwilliam Hospital4000Smalln/a
Harley Street On 154000Smalln/a
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust830022Smalln/a
Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)6001Smalln/a
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust62006Smalln/a
Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd1000Smalln/a
Kims Hospital (newnham Court)8006Smalln/a
King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes1001Smalln/a
Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust551019Smalln/a
Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust87247Smalln/a
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust11002Smalln/a
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust74551Smalln/a
Locala Community Partnerships Cic71740Smalln/a
London Bridge Hospital27002Smalln/a
London Clinic5000Smalln/a
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham11000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London (phase 1)570025Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London (phase 2)2020Smalln/a
Navigo Health and Social Care Cic5003Smalln/a
Newbridge Care Systems38020Smalln/a
North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk9003Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital2000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)5004Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital290011Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital1001Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital5000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital1000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital22008Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital3000Smalln/a
Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)1001Smalln/a
Oaklands Hospital5000Smalln/a
Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust11000Smalln/a
Provide28008Smalln/a
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust64006Smalln/a
Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust51470Smalln/a
Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust59006Smalln/a
Sirona Care & Health4000Smalln/a
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust73006Smalln/a
Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate2000Smalln/a
Spire Elland Hospital9004Smalln/a
Spire Hartswood Hospital2002Smalln/a
Spire London East4000Smalln/a
Spire Manchester Hospital1000Smalln/a
Spire Nottingham Hospital2000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham14000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex10000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton82030Smalln/a
St Magnus Hospital2000Smalln/a
Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust751102Smalln/a
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740013Smalln/a
The Christie Clinic12003Smalln/a
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust58132Smalln/a
The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)10007Smalln/a
The New Victoria Hospital6006Smalln/a
The Portland Hospital for Women & Children5001Smalln/a
The Princess Grace Hospital8002Smalln/a
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust24003Smalln/a
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust70067Smalln/a
The Wellington Hospital140010Smalln/a
Woodland Hospital1000Smalln/a
Woodthorpe Hospital6001Smalln/a
Your Healthcare57230Smalln/a

