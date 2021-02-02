Chrome Remote Desktop Clipboard not working - solution (two steps)

I have written this blog post because I found I could not copy text to a remote server using chrome remote desktop. I looked around the net and it was relatively hard to find the two steps that are needed. There are two things that need to be done. a) To enable insecure content on https://remotedesktop.google.com/ (this in in settings/site settings in the instance of chrome you are using) b) To enable synchronisation of remote desktop clipboard. This is done via a settings option in Chrome Remote Desktop that you get by clicking the arrow on the right hand side of the display. If I find that people ask me for this I will get some images loaded for the above to give more info.
The link is to the case where Ken Livingstone appealed the decision of the Adjudication Panel for England. The Standards Board and associated Adjudication Panel have done a lot of damage to democracy in the UK. The courts are, however, bringing them into more sanity. The point about Ken Livingstone's case is that it was high profile and he also could afford to appeal. The Standard Board has a problem in that those subject to its enquiries face substantial costs that they cannot claim back. This is an issue that needs further work. In essence the Judge found that what he said brought him into disrepute, but not the office of Mayor. We do need the machinery of the SBE and APE to concentrate on things that matter rather than people being rude to each other.
