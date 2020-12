Vitamin K 2 (MK4 vs MK7)

Vitamin K is a closely related group of molecules. The main division is into K1 (Phytomenadione) K2 (Menaquinone) and K3 (Menadione) . The first two types occur naturally in food and the third is created synthetically and used in animal feed.

Originally K was identified and named by Henrik Carl Peter Dam (1895-1976) and Edward Adelbert Doisy (1893-1986) because it assisted in the coagulation of blood, but another function relates to handling the calcium balance in blood. It was perhaps second noticed for its benefits for dental health.

In Particular K2 has been identified as being good at ensuring that calcium is built into bones and not into soft tissue (be that arterial calficiation or elsewhere). There is a debate as to whether K2-Mk4 or K2-Mk7 is more effective. The different types of K2 are named depending upon the number of molecular parts called isoprene residues attached to the original vitamin K structure. Unsurprisingly MK4 has 4 and MK7 has 7. There are quite a few different versions of K2, but only those of 4 and 7 are commonly found.

MK-7 has an effect at lower doses (it can be eaten from Natto) it is also argued that MK-7 particularly reduces the calcification of arteries, but it is also argued that MK-4 when it deposits calcium in bones does so in a way which makes the bones stronger. MK-7 also causes a problem for some people (such as me) in that it harms sleep maintenance so you wake up in the middle of the night. When reading articles about this be careful to notice that doses of MK-7 are often quoted in micrograms (mcg or μg) and doses of MK-4 quoted in doses of milligrams (mg). It has been shown that Mice convert K1 into K2 MK-7 . There is therefore a good chance that other mammals do this as well. An experiment on rats found that K1 converted to K3 and thence to K2

The MK-4 vs MK-7 debate