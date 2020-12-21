Vitamin K 2 (MK4 vs MK7)

Vitamin K is a closely related group of molecules. The main division is into K1 (Phytomenadione), K2 (Menaquinone) and K3 (Menadione). The first two types occur naturally in food and the third is created synthetically and used in animal feed. Originally K was identified and named by Henrik Carl Peter Dam (1895-1976) and Edward Adelbert Doisy (1893-1986) because it assisted in the coagulation of blood, but another function relates to handling the calcium balance in blood. It was perhaps second noticed for its benefits for dental health. In Particular K2 has been identified as being good at ensuring that calcium is built into bones and not into soft tissue (be that arterial calficiation or elsewhere). There is a debate as to whether K2-Mk4 or K2-Mk7 is more effective. The different types of K2 are named depending upon the number of molecular parts called isoprene residues attached to the original vitamin K structure. Unsurprisingly MK4 has 4 and MK7 has 7. There are quite a few different versions of K2, but only those of 4 and 7 are commonly found. MK-7 has an effect at lower doses (it can be eaten from Natto) it is also argued that MK-7 particularly reduces the calcification of arteries, but it is also argued that MK-4 when it deposits calcium in bones does so in a way which makes the bones stronger. MK-7 also causes a problem for some people (such as me) in that it harms sleep maintenance so you wake up in the middle of the night. When reading articles about this be careful to notice that doses of MK-7 are often quoted in micrograms (mcg or μg) and doses of MK-4 quoted in doses of milligrams (mg). It has been shown that Mice convert K1 into K2 MK-7. There is therefore a good chance that other mammals do this as well. An experiment on rats found that K1 converted to K3 and thence to K2 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0085253815302854
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2019.00006/full
Further on the D/K issue
This report found MK7 reduced arterial stiffness, but extra MK4 did not unless people were deficient This again encourages the use of MK4 to reduce arterial stiffness
If taking Mk4 then at least 600mcg is needed MK7 does cause some people sleep problems.
There are links which provide some detail of what different types of vitamin K can be found in various foods particularly such as cheese. However, I would assume that different sorts of cheese have different proportions of different K2 varieties hence you cannot necessarily rely on that. Furthermore it is not just MK-4 and MK-7 that is found in food, but also the other types and they also have effects (although not as well studied).
Hence I am not going to come to any firm conclusion on this issue although I would say firmly that it is worth having some K2, whether taking K1 is sufficient to create K2 or not I cannot say definitively no. However, I would also not rely on that. Hence K2 does seem to warrant some action.
Some more links Tissue-specific utilization of menaquinone-4 results in the prevention of arterial calcification in warfarin-treated rats
The health benefits of vitamin K
Menaquinone-4 accelerates calcification of human aortic valve interstitial cells in high-phosphate medium through PXR - a counter argument
The Ultimate Vitamin K2 Resource
Reddit: Vitamin K2 - MK4 vs MK7 Latest
Low-dose vitamin K2 (MK-4) supplementation for 12 months improves bone metabolism and prevents forearm bone loss in postmenopausal Japanese women
Pharmacokinetics of Menaquinone-7 (Vitamin K2) in Healthy Volunteers
More links for sorting: link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2019.00006/full
Further on the D/K issue
This report found MK7 reduced arterial stiffness, but extra MK4 did not unless people were deficient This again encourages the use of MK4 to reduce arterial stiffness
If taking Mk4 then at least 600mcg is needed MK7 does cause some people sleep problems.
The MK-4 vs MK-7 debateWhat is clear is that it is worth having some Vitamin K. Although it is argued by some that there has not been a defined maximum Vitamin K, I can confirm through personal experience that not very much MK-7 can cause some difficulties with sleep. I would not, however, say that the evidence comes firmly down on either MK-4 or MK-7 or even taking both as supplements.
There are links which provide some detail of what different types of vitamin K can be found in various foods particularly such as cheese. However, I would assume that different sorts of cheese have different proportions of different K2 varieties hence you cannot necessarily rely on that. Furthermore it is not just MK-4 and MK-7 that is found in food, but also the other types and they also have effects (although not as well studied).
Hence I am not going to come to any firm conclusion on this issue although I would say firmly that it is worth having some K2, whether taking K1 is sufficient to create K2 or not I cannot say definitively no. However, I would also not rely on that. Hence K2 does seem to warrant some action.
Some more links Tissue-specific utilization of menaquinone-4 results in the prevention of arterial calcification in warfarin-treated rats
The health benefits of vitamin K
Menaquinone-4 accelerates calcification of human aortic valve interstitial cells in high-phosphate medium through PXR - a counter argument
The Ultimate Vitamin K2 Resource
Reddit: Vitamin K2 - MK4 vs MK7 Latest
Low-dose vitamin K2 (MK-4) supplementation for 12 months improves bone metabolism and prevents forearm bone loss in postmenopausal Japanese women
Pharmacokinetics of Menaquinone-7 (Vitamin K2) in Healthy Volunteers
More links for sorting: link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
Comments