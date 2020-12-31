 Skip to main content

NHS Covid Analysis by Trust data as at 27th December released 31st December 2020

Data last date 27/12/2020 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected. However, some patients are being redirected to other hospitals and we don't necessarily see the same low level of admissions.
Total admissionsAdmissions
Last Week		Admissions
Prior Week		Admissions
Fortnight first wave		Compare last two weeksPercentage of total
in last week
East London NHS Foundation Trust256462843Growing18.0
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust1748309161294Growing17.7
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust99317287295Growing17.3
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust1394225180156Growing16.1
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust11318318Growing15.9
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust2312365233321Growing15.8
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust310453563Growing14.5
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust646928571Growing14.2
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust6549349152Growing14.2
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust8421159940Growing13.7
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust120016180223Growing13.4
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust82710871110Growing13.1
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust1879242201223Growing12.9
Whittington Health NHS Trust86611156164Growing12.8
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust7039044129Growing12.8
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust19725913Growing12.7
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust4392532469338Growing12.1
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust1474174110236Growing11.8
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust2594302226313Growing11.6
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust131415269225Growing11.6
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust2017232153569Growing11.5
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust90110274121Growing11.3
West London NHS Trust265302840Growing11.3
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust1717192123438Growing11.2
Barts Health NHS Trust4815534332986Growing11.1
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust1247137116179Growing11.0
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust102311263197Growing10.9
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust1637179156165Growing10.9
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust116012278145Growing10.5
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1972205159296Growing10.4
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2562253171313Growing9.9
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust139512756106Growing9.1
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust199181469Growing9.0
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust292262546Growing8.9
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust11019774115Growing8.8
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust286252132Growing8.7
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust8897636141Growing8.5
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust1617136108240Growing8.4
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust263221957Growing8.4
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust12110615Growing8.3
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust15813432Growing8.2
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust186315310610Growing8.2
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust2369191147209Growing8.1
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust9077245145Growing7.9
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust6104843103Growing7.9
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust2688210119591Growing7.8
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust2883224204244Growing7.8
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust247191024Growing7.7
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust9797543196Growing7.7
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust7345530112Growing7.5
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust1703127106325Growing7.5
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust141510372276Growing7.3
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2173152117393Growing7.0
Isle of Wight NHS Trust30221538Growing7.0
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust210114489386Growing6.9
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust3054203120797Growing6.6
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust1369822Growing6.6
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2905190158838Growing6.5
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust13188661180Growing6.5
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust3693239203428Growing6.5
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust1887121114145Growing6.4
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust14168886255Growing6.2
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust811504474Growing6.2
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust10966634187Growing6.0
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust1761105100254Growing6.0
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust197111692239Growing5.9
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust2375138119432Growing5.8
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust17310358Growing5.8
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust15759058150Growing5.7
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust17489675164Growing5.5
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust39522051751077Growing5.2
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust18009276143Growing5.1
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust3552181371000Growing5.1
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust717363584Growing5.0
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust12766453132Growing5.0
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust79353833111841Growing4.8
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust25312878Growing4.7
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2906136113205Growing4.7
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust10414739147Growing4.5
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust1466525Growing4.1
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust12845241136Growing4.0
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust265310266482Growing3.8
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust16806354263Growing3.8
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust22218364178Growing3.7
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust16165952245Growing3.7
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust3354120117433Growing3.6
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust21117242375Growing3.4
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust8132713164Growing3.3
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust11223721197Growing3.3
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust396413094622Growing3.3
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust359310983346Growing3.0
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust15443626287Growing2.3
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust14433322290Growing2.3
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust13232723281Growing2.0
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust4148564Growing1.9
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust1102116Growing1.8
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust959106110146Reducing11.1
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust221234436Reducing10.4
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust9099413498Reducing10.3
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust1429119124279Reducing8.3
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust364284020Reducing7.7
Medway NHS Foundation Trust2048157250194Reducing7.7
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust164712314093Reducing7.5
Wye Valley NHS Trust432303753Reducing6.9
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust1815123153168Reducing6.8
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust11297586222Reducing6.6
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust8065379137Reducing6.6
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust406263155Reducing6.4
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust1875117117235Static6.2
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust3889230238367Reducing5.9
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust12427175146Reducing5.7
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust447254739Reducing5.6
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust14481115Reducing5.6
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust169190118135Reducing5.3
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust306162221Reducing5.2
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust3454180188418Reducing5.2
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust790416693Reducing5.2
North East London NHS Foundation Trust540263858Reducing4.8
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust2734130198203Reducing4.8
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust10855184152Reducing4.7
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust341161638Static4.7
City Health Care Partnership Cic19592211Reducing4.6
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust243111927Reducing4.5
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust7363353191Reducing4.5
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust1138518057Reducing4.5
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust227897138243Reducing4.3
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust222494101266Reducing4.2
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust21691733Reducing4.2
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust7513166195Reducing4.1
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust22491814Reducing4.0
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust14095557118Reducing3.9
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust19387575189Static3.9
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust322122290Reducing3.7
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust108498Reducing3.7
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust2916107125301Reducing3.7
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust4340153159691Reducing3.5
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust1465106Reducing3.4
East Cheshire NHS Trust7912738101Reducing3.4
North Bristol NHS Trust14074888162Reducing3.4
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust17035861286Reducing3.4
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust14404949144Static3.4
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3238110155557Reducing3.4
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17625869257Reducing3.3
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust13374353170Reducing3.2
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust16235264353Reducing3.2
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust1615621Reducing3.1
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust30791333Reducing2.9
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust1083109Reducing2.8
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust1845611Reducing2.7
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust14123752214Reducing2.6
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust15693882144Reducing2.4
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust12022940128Reducing2.4
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust21451026Reducing2.3
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust1310304965Reducing2.3
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust58931181271177Reducing2.0
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust36871017Reducing1.9
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust15831123Reducing1.9
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust1292416Reducing1.6
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust24531323Reducing1.2
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust32741348Reducing1.2
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust24023106Reducing0.8
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust1471941Reducing0.7
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust1651641Reducing0.6
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust2201118Reducing0.5
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust1750211Reducing0.0
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17401168Reducing0.0
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)126107 zero in second week 0.8
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West175000 zero in second week 0.0
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust151009 zero in second week 0.0
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust47139Smalln/a
Aspen - Highgate Hospital1001Smalln/a
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust60348Smalln/a
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust990125Smalln/a
Bmi - The Priory Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital13005Smalln/a
Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital4000Smalln/a
Bmi Woodlands Hospital33000Smalln/a
Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust27008Smalln/a
Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust9000Smalln/a
Broomhill628110Smalln/a
Bupa Cromwell Hospital1000Smalln/a
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust6910817Smalln/a
Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust616011Smalln/a
Circle Bath Hospital5000Smalln/a
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust752126Smalln/a
Csh Surrey840213Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Bierley22000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Sheffield1000Smalln/a
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust50127Smalln/a
Devon Partnership NHS Trust6002Smalln/a
East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c23206Smalln/a
First Community Health and Care Cic20210Smalln/a
Fitzwilliam Hospital4000Smalln/a
Harley Street On 154000Smalln/a
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust830222Smalln/a
Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)6001Smalln/a
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust9311418Smalln/a
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust53006Smalln/a
Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd1000Smalln/a
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust704826Smalln/a
Kims Hospital (newnham Court)8006Smalln/a
King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes1001Smalln/a
Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust520319Smalln/a
Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust62207Smalln/a
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust10002Smalln/a
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust40201Smalln/a
Livewell Southwest954020Smalln/a
Locala Community Partnerships Cic49020Smalln/a
London Bridge Hospital27002Smalln/a
London Clinic5000Smalln/a
Medway Community Healthcare88530Smalln/a
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham11000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter10410Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London570025Smalln/a
Navigo Health and Social Care Cic5003Smalln/a
Newbridge Care Systems8000Smalln/a
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust560024Smalln/a
North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk9003Smalln/a
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust942320Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital2000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)5004Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital290011Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital1001Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital5000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital1000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital22008Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital3000Smalln/a
Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)1001Smalln/a
Oaklands Hospital5000Smalln/a
Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust11000Smalln/a
Provide27408Smalln/a
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust37026Smalln/a
Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust35030Smalln/a
Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust41016Smalln/a
Sirona Care & Health4000Smalln/a
Solent NHS Trust682510Smalln/a
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust687280Smalln/a
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust73016Smalln/a
Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate2010Smalln/a
Spire Elland Hospital9004Smalln/a
Spire Hartswood Hospital2002Smalln/a
Spire London East4000Smalln/a
Spire Manchester Hospital1000Smalln/a
Spire Nottingham Hospital2000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham12000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex1010Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton47200Smalln/a
St Magnus Hospital2000Smalln/a
Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust11402Smalln/a
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740013Smalln/a
The Christie Clinic12003Smalln/a
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust39022Smalln/a
The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)10007Smalln/a
The New Victoria Hospital6006Smalln/a
The Portland Hospital for Women & Children5001Smalln/a
The Princess Grace Hospital8002Smalln/a
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust16013Smalln/a
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust8412819Smalln/a
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust48007Smalln/a
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust750018Smalln/a
The Wellington Hospital140010Smalln/a
Wiltshire Health & Care885810Smalln/a
Woodland Hospital1000Smalln/a
Woodthorpe Hospital6001Smalln/a
Your Healthcare16010Smalln/a

Comments

Post a comment

Popular posts from this blog

Standards Board and Ken Livingstone

The link is to the case where Ken Livingstone appealed the decision of the Adjudication Panel for England. The Standards Board and associated Adjudication Panel have done a lot of damage to democracy in the UK. The courts are, however, bringing them into more sanity. The point about Ken Livingstone's case is that it was high profile and he also could afford to appeal. The Standard Board has a problem in that those subject to its enquiries face substantial costs that they cannot claim back. This is an issue that needs further work. In essence the Judge found that what he said brought him into disrepute, but not the office of Mayor. We do need the machinery of the SBE and APE to concentrate on things that matter rather than people being rude to each other.
2 comments
Read more