NHS Trust Covid Analysis by Trust - data released 24/12/2020 to date 20/12/2020

Data last date 20/12/2020 This table reports admissions into hospital trusts for covid in the order of the number of admissions in the last available week compared to the total number of admissions. The idea is to highlight those trusts which are having a high level of admissions that has grown in the past two weeks. Some trusts serve areas where there is a high level of immunity and hence few people being infected.
Total admissionsAdmissions
Last Week		Admissions
Prior Week		Admissions
Fortnight first wave		Compare last two weeksPercentage of total
in last week
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust198442136Growing22.2
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust8151347198Growing16.4
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust1169180151156Growing15.4
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust554853471Growing15.3
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust727998140Growi ng13.6
East London NHS Foundation Trust210281643Growing13.3
Medway NHS Foundation Trust1891250213194Growing13.2
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust265351263Growing13.2
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust85311077146Growing12.9
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust1637201149223Growing12.3
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust3860469323338Growing12.2
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust1947233102321Growing12.0
West London NHS Trust235282240Growing11.9
City Health Care Partnership Cic186221511Growing11.8
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust1439161121294Growing11.2
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust422473139Growing11.1
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust1458156117165Growing10.7
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust8218734295Growing10.6
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust7537973137Growing10.5
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust111011687179Growing10.5
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust7197135110Growing9.9
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust2292226206313Growing9.9
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust131012493279Growing9.5
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust266251546Growing9.4
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust7997442121Growing9.3
Wye Valley NHS Trust402372053Growing9.2
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust152414011593Growing9.2
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust7206630195Growing9.2
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust1692153134168Growing9.0
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust1767159102296Growing9.0
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust749662193Growing8.8
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust5614912152Growing8.7
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust178515357569Growing8.6
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust130011053236Growing8.5
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust215181314Growing8.4
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust20717533Growing8.2
Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust232191327Growing8.2
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust10548682222Growing8.2
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust10348453152Growing8.1
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust13611115Growing8.1
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust152512359438Growing8.1
Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust261211532Growing8.0
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust24119757Growing7.9
Barts Health NHS Trust4281332323986Growing7.8
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust18114169Growing7.7
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust10398060223Growing7.7
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5624341103Growing7.7
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust2604198159203Growing7.6
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust7035336191Growing7.5
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust10387855145Growing7.5
Whittington Health NHS Trust7555628164Growing7.4
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2309171111313Growing7.4
North East London NHS Foundation Trust514383658Growing7.4
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust10047461115Growing7.4
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust148110873240Growing7.3
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust6134422129Growing7.2
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust1411026Growing7.1
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust9116357197Growing6.9
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust2178147116209Growing6.7
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust1576106100325Growing6.7
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust13288668255Growing6.5
North Bristol NHS Trust13598866162Growing6.5
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust176611483145Growing6.5
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust11717547146Growing6.4
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2181138132243Growing6.3
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17411668Growing6.3
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust1469241Growing6.2
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust165610083254Growing6.0
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust11626939225Growing5.9
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2715158108838Growing5.8
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust13127264276Growing5.5
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust8354532145Growing5.4
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust15318267144Growing5.4
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust18559283239Growing5.0
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust3128155131557Growing5.0
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust325161338Growing4.9
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust247811978591Growing4.8
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust20910526Growing4.8
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust9044330196Growing4.8
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust37471751061077Growing4.7
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust19578945386Growing4.5
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust16527574164Growing4.5
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust8133629141Growing4.4
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust12685655106Growing4.4
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust13545723118Growing4.2
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust285112067797Growing4.2
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust75523112851841Growing4.1
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust15716437353Growing4.1
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust17046948257Growing4.0
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust32313748Growing4.0
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust9943933147Growing3.9
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust4187159137691Growing3.8
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust13755242214Growing3.8
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust1405425Growing3.6
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust13914947144Growing3.5
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust11734039128Growing3.4
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust1796511Growing3.4
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust15575242245Growing3.3
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust16175451263Growing3.3
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust2418478Growing3.3
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust10303417187Growing3.3
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust1274116Growing3.1
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust25516659482Growing2.6
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust38349481622Growing2.5
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust5775127981177Growing2.2
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust20394233375Growing2.1
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust1633158Growing1.8
Isle of Wight NHS Trust2815238Growing1.8
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust12962310281Growing1.8
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust15082625287Growing1.7
Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust23831106Growing1.3
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust337137231000Growing1.1
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust336405020Reducing11.9
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust10510149Reducing9.5
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust104998Static8.7
Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust380313855Reducing8.2
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust2659204288244Reducing7.7
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust290223221Reducing7.6
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust1601118124135Reducing7.4
Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust1087809557Reducing7.4
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust310223390Reducing7.1
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust155111123Static7.1
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust1758117203235Reducing6.7
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust3659238251367Reducing6.5
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust12781222Reducing6.3
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust3454203213428Reducing5.9
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2021117121393Reducing5.8
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust761444674Reducing5.8
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust3274188219418Reducing5.7
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust1116915Reducing5.4
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust242131323Static5.4
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust2237119128432Reducing5.3
Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust17291213Reducing5.2
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust681353884Reducing5.1
East Cheshire NHS Trust7643856101Reducing5.0
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust12326161180Static5.0
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2130101117266Reducing4.7
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust2809125131301Reducing4.4
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust170876103143Reducing4.4
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust6793045112Reducing4.4
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust228103424Reducing4.4
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust12125362132Reducing4.4
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust298132433Reducing4.4
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust12945356170Reducing4.1
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust2770113135205Reducing4.1
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust18637590189Reducing4.0
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust14855871150Reducing3.9
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust15661021Reducing3.8
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust1280495965Reducing3.8
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust16456180286Reducing3.7
South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust16461241Reducing3.7
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust3234117123433Reducing3.6
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust12324151136Reducing3.3
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust21386480178Reducing3.0
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust361101417Reducing2.8
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust1454932Reducing2.8
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust348483120346Reducing2.4
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust10852134197Reducing1.9
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust7861316164Reducing1.7
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust14102231290Reducing1.6
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust40651064Reducing1.2
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust1752311Reducing1.1
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust1081416Reducing0.9
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust17101015610Reducing0.6
Anglian Community Enterprise Community Interest Company (ace Cic)125017Reducing0.0
North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust151039Reducing0.0
Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust2191108 zero in second week 5.0
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West175000 zero in second week 0.0
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust46309Smalln/a
Aspen - Highgate Hospital1001Smalln/a
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust57418Smalln/a
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust953418Smalln/a
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust991225Smalln/a
Bmi - The Priory Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi - The Runnymede Hospital1001Smalln/a
Bmi - The Sandringham Hospital1000Smalln/a
Bmi Mount Alvernia Hospital13005Smalln/a
Bmi The Huddersfield Hospital4000Smalln/a
Bmi Woodlands Hospital33000Smalln/a
Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust27008Smalln/a
Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust9000Smalln/a
Broomhill5411280Smalln/a
Bupa Cromwell Hospital1000Smalln/a
Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust598917Smalln/a
Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust550011Smalln/a
Circle Bath Hospital5000Smalln/a
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust731026Smalln/a
Csh Surrey842013Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Bierley22000Smalln/a
Cygnet Hospital Sheffield1000Smalln/a
Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust49257Smalln/a
Devon Partnership NHS Trust6002Smalln/a
East Coast Community Healthcare C.i.c21006Smalln/a
First Community Health and Care Cic18100Smalln/a
Fitzwilliam Hospital4000Smalln/a
Harley Street On 154000Smalln/a
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust832822Smalln/a
Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth (grove End Road)6001Smalln/a
Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust824818Smalln/a
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust53026Smalln/a
Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd1000Smalln/a
Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust668426Smalln/a
Kims Hospital (newnham Court)8006Smalln/a
King Edward Vii's Hospital Sister Agnes1001Smalln/a
Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust523019Smalln/a
Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust60007Smalln/a
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust10002Smalln/a
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust38021Smalln/a
Livewell Southwest910420Smalln/a
Locala Community Partnerships Cic49220Smalln/a
London Bridge Hospital27002Smalln/a
London Clinic5000Smalln/a
Medway Community Healthcare833110Smalln/a
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust5000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham11000Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter6130Smalln/a
NHS Nightingale Hospital London570025Smalln/a
Navigo Health and Social Care Cic5003Smalln/a
Newbridge Care Systems8000Smalln/a
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust560424Smalln/a
North East London Treatment Centre Care Uk9003Smalln/a
North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust923220Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Brentwood Hospital2000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Bristol Hospital (chesterfield)5004Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Cheltenham Hospital290011Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Plymouth Hospital1001Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Shrewsbury Hospital5000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wessex Hospital1000Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Woking Hospital22008Smalln/a
Nuffield Health, Wolverhampton Hospital3000Smalln/a
Nuffield Hospital Oxford (the Manor)1001Smalln/a
Oaklands Hospital5000Smalln/a
Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust11000Smalln/a
Provide23008Smalln/a
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust37206Smalln/a
Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust35340Smalln/a
Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust41106Smalln/a
Sirona Care & Health4000Smalln/a
Solent NHS Trust665210Smalln/a
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust6128230Smalln/a
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust731196Smalln/a
Spencer Private Hospitals - Margate2110Smalln/a
Spire Elland Hospital9004Smalln/a
Spire Hartswood Hospital2002Smalln/a
Spire London East4000Smalln/a
Spire Manchester Hospital1000Smalln/a
Spire Nottingham Hospital2000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Birmingham12000Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Essex1100Smalln/a
St Andrew's Healthcare - Northampton45090Smalln/a
St Magnus Hospital2000Smalln/a
Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust7002Smalln/a
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust740613Smalln/a
The Christie Clinic12003Smalln/a
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust39212Smalln/a
The Harley Street Clinic (weymouth St)10007Smalln/a
The New Victoria Hospital6006Smalln/a
The Portland Hospital for Women & Children5001Smalln/a
The Princess Grace Hospital8002Smalln/a
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust16103Smalln/a
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust728419Smalln/a
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust48037Smalln/a
The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust750018Smalln/a
The Wellington Hospital140010Smalln/a
Wiltshire Health & Care8381410Smalln/a
Woodland Hospital1000Smalln/a
Woodthorpe Hospital6001Smalln/a
Your Healthcare16100Smalln/a

