Endometriosis and acetylation

Could Endometriosis Result from Aberrant Splicing Caused by Reduced Nuclear Acetylation? Summary: Endometriosis is usually described as an inflammatory, hormonal and fibrotic disease in which endometrial-like tissue grows outside the uterus. However, a growing body of evidence suggests another layer of explanation: endometriosis may involve abnormal RNA splicing, and that abnormal splicing may in some cases arise from reduced acetylation of nuclear proteins. This article sets out the argument for that hypothesis. The evidence does not yet prove that reduced nuclear acetylation is the root cause of endometriosis, but it does make the hypothesis biologically plausible and testable.

1. The hypothesis in simple terms The hypothesis is that endometriosis could arise, at least in part, from a failure of cells to maintain normal nuclear acetylation. Acetylation is a chemical modification that helps regulate chromatin structure, transcription, RNA polymerase behaviour, spliceosome assembly and the activity of RNA-binding proteins. If nuclear acetylation falls, several things may follow: histones may become less acetylated, changing chromatin accessibility; RNA polymerase II may move through genes differently; spliceosomal proteins and splicing regulators may change their stability, localisation or RNA-binding behaviour; pre-mRNA may be spliced incorrectly; abnormal isoforms may alter cell proliferation, survival, hormone signalling, inflammation, fibrosis and pain. In this model, endometriosis is not simply misplaced tissue. It is a disease of cell-state regulation, in which altered metabolism, altered acetylation and altered RNA processing combine to create lesion-like behaviour.

3. Why nuclear acetylation could be reduced The second pillar of the argument is metabolic. Acetylation requires acetyl groups. In the nucleus, one important source of acetyl groups is acetyl-CoA generated from citrate by ATP-citrate lyase. Wellen et al. showed that ATP-citrate lyase links cellular metabolism to mammalian histone acetylation. In other words, the cell’s metabolic state can influence chromatin acetylation. This provides a possible bridge between mitochondrial metabolism and nuclear gene regulation. If mitochondrial citrate production, citrate export, ATP-citrate lyase activity, p300/CBP activity or acetyl-CoA availability are impaired, nuclear acetylation could fall. That could then affect chromatin structure, transcriptional elongation and splicing. This is important for endometriosis because the disease has repeatedly been associated with altered metabolism, inflammation, oxidative stress, hormone signalling and epigenetic change. A metabolic shortage of nuclear acetyl-CoA would not need to be the only cause of the disease. It could be one upstream pressure that makes lesion cells adopt abnormal transcriptional and splicing states.

6. Putting the chain together The argument can be summarised as a causal chain: Metabolic stress or altered citrate/acetyl-CoA supply → reduced nuclear acetylation → altered histone and splicing-factor acetylation → abnormal cotranscriptional splicing → disease-promoting isoforms → proliferation, survival, fibrosis, inflammation, hormone resistance and pain. This chain is not yet proven in endometriosis. However, each major segment has support: acetyl-CoA metabolism can regulate histone acetylation;

acetylation can regulate spliceosome assembly and alternative splicing;

endometriosis lesions show altered histone acetylation and HDAC biology;

endometriosis tissues show altered isoforms, splice-factor signals and alternative-splicing events;

some aberrant splice events appear functionally relevant to endometriotic cell growth. The missing experiment is the direct demonstration of the whole sequence in endometriosis tissue or a robust endometriosis model: reduced acetylation of defined nuclear proteins causing defined splicing errors that cause defined lesion phenotypes, with rescue by restoring acetylation.

7. Why this hypothesis is attractive The hypothesis is attractive because it could explain several features of endometriosis at once. It links metabolism to gene regulation Endometriosis is associated with altered inflammatory and metabolic states. A nuclear acetyl-CoA shortage would provide a way for metabolic stress to change chromatin, transcription and RNA processing. It explains hormone-response abnormalities Endometriosis is strongly hormone-sensitive, yet lesions often behave differently from normal endometrium. Abnormal splicing of estrogen receptor or progesterone-response pathways could contribute to distorted hormone signalling. It explains lesion persistence If mis-splicing affects apoptosis, cell-cycle checkpoints, adhesion, extracellular matrix remodelling or immune evasion, it could help ectopic endometrial-like cells survive and persist outside the uterus. It explains heterogeneity Endometriosis is not one uniform disease. Different lesions and patients may have different cell states. Acetylation-sensitive splicing could be important in some lesion subtypes without being the sole explanation for all disease.

8. What would prove or disprove the idea? The key next step is not another broad HDAC-inhibitor experiment. HDAC inhibitors affect many pathways, so lesion shrinkage after HDAC inhibition does not prove that splicing was the crucial mechanism. The decisive studies should combine: long-read RNA sequencing to identify full-length isoforms;

to identify full-length isoforms; nuclear acetyl-proteomics to measure acetylation of histones and splicing proteins;

to measure acetylation of histones and splicing proteins; CUT&Tag or CUT&RUN for H3K9ac, H3K27ac and H4K16ac at affected genes;

for H3K9ac, H3K27ac and H4K16ac at affected genes; patient-derived organoids or stromal–epithelial co-cultures rather than only immortalised cell lines;

rather than only immortalised cell lines; precise perturbation of ACLY, ACSS2, p300/CBP, GCN5, HDAC1, HDAC2 and HDAC8;

of ACLY, ACSS2, p300/CBP, GCN5, HDAC1, HDAC2 and HDAC8; rescue experiments using acetate, acetyl-CoA support, HAT activation or acetylation-mimic mutants of splicing factors;

using acetate, acetyl-CoA support, HAT activation or acetylation-mimic mutants of splicing factors; functional readouts including proliferation, apoptosis, fibrosis markers, inflammatory signalling and lesion-like behaviour. The hypothesis would gain strong support if restoring nuclear acetylation corrected disease-associated splicing errors and reduced lesion-like phenotypes. It would be weakened if acetylation changes altered transcription but did not correct splicing, or if splicing changes occurred independently of acetylation state.