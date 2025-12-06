Professor Thomas Seyfried and the question as to whether cancer is primarily nucDNA or mtDNA

Professor Thomas Seyfried and the Question: Is Cancer Primarily Nuclear DNA or Mitochondrial DNA?
Professor Thomas Seyfried argues that cancer is mainly mitochondrial rather than purely nuclear/genetic. Below are the key experiments supporting the view that cytoplasmic/mitochondrial factors, rather than nuclear mutations alone, drive the malignant phenotype.
Nuclear Transfer Experiments (Cancer Nuclei → Normal Cytoplasm)
-
McKinnell, R.G., Deggins, B.A., Labat, D.D. (1969)
Transplantation of pluripotential nuclei from triploid frog tumors
Science, 165(3891):394-6
Summary: Nuclei from frog renal tumor cells transplanted into enucleated eggs developed into normal swimming tadpoles, demonstrating that cancer nuclei retained developmental pluripotency when placed in normal cytoplasm.
-
McKinnell, R.G. (1979)
The pluripotential genome of the frog renal tumor cell as revealed by nuclear transplantation
International Review of Cytology Supplement, 9:179-88
Summary: Comprehensive review demonstrating that frog renal adenocarcinoma nuclei could support complete embryonic development.
-
Mintz, B., Illmensee, K. (1975)
Normal genetically mosaic mice produced from malignant teratocarcinoma cells
PNAS, 72(9):3585-9
Summary: Malignant teratocarcinoma cells (maintained as tumor for 8 years through 200+ transplant generations) injected into blastocysts produced normal mosaic mice. Tumor-derived cells contributed to many normal tissues and even formed functional sperm.
-
Illmensee, K., Mintz, B. (1976)
Totipotency and normal differentiation of single teratocarcinoma cells cloned by injection into blastocysts
PNAS, 73(2):549-53
Summary: Single malignant teratocarcinoma cells contributed substantially to all somatic tissues in adult mosaic mice. All mosaic mice remained free of teratomas, showing normal embryonic environment could terminate malignant proliferation.
-
Li, L., et al. (2003)
Mouse embryos cloned from brain tumors
Cancer Research, 63(11):2733-42
Summary: Nuclei from mouse medulloblastomas transferred into enucleated oocytes formed embryos with normal early development. Recipients did not develop tumors, showing tumor nuclei can be normalized by oocyte cytoplasm.
-
Hochedlinger, K., et al. (2004)
Reprogramming of a melanoma genome by nuclear transplantation
Genes & Development, 18(15):1875-85
Summary: Melanoma and p53⁻/⁻ tumor nuclei transplanted into oocytes yielded blastocysts and ES cells with regulated growth. Despite chromosomal abnormalities, the malignant phenotype was largely erased by oocyte cytoplasm.
Cytoplasmic Transfer Experiments (Normal Nuclei → Cancer Cytoplasm)
-
Israel, B.A., Schaeffer, W.I. (1987)
Cytoplasmic suppression of malignancy
In Vitro Cellular & Developmental Biology, 23(9):627-32
Summary: Cybrid cells with tumor nuclei but normal cytoplasm showed markedly reduced malignancy, suggesting cytoplasmic factors can override nuclear oncogenic mutations.
-
Israel, B.A., Schaeffer, W.I. (1988)
Cytoplasmic mediation of malignancy
In Vitro Cellular & Developmental Biology, 24(5):487-90
Summary: When normal nuclei were fused with malignant cytoplasm, 97% produced tumors. When whole normal cells were fused with malignant cytoplasts, only 17% produced tumors. This demonstrated cytoplasm is the primary mediator of malignancy.
-
Koura, M., et al. (1982)
Suppression of tumorigenicity in interspecific reconstituted cells and cybrids
Gan, 73(4):574–80
Summary: Tumor cell nuclei combined with cytoplasm from non-malignant cells lost their ability to form tumors, showing normal cytoplasm can suppress malignant nuclear genomes.
-
Shay, J.W., Werbin, H. (1988)
Cytoplasmic suppression of tumorigenicity in reconstructed mouse cells
Cancer Research, 48(4):830–833
Summary: Mouse karyoplast/cytoplast reconstructions demonstrated normal cytoplasm can suppress tumor-forming ability of cancer cell nuclei.
-
Shay, J.W., et al. (1988)
Cytoplasmic suppression of tumor progression in reconstituted cells
Somatic Cell and Molecular Genetics, 14(6):345–350
Summary: Cytoplasmic composition affects not only initial tumorigenicity but can also slow or inhibit progression of malignancy in reconstituted cells.
Cell Fusion Studies (Tumor × Normal Cell Hybrids)
-
Harris, H., Bregula, U., Klein, G. (1971)
The analysis of malignancy by cell fusion. II. Hybrids between Ehrlich cells and normal diploid cells
Journal of Cell Science, 8(3):673-80
Summary: Fusion of malignant Ehrlich tumor cells with normal fibroblasts resulted in hybrids showing suppression of malignancy, indicating normal cells contain factors that override the cancer phenotype.
-
Klein, G., Friberg, S., Harris, H. (1972)
Two kinds of antigen suppression in tumor cells revealed by cell fusion
Journal of Experimental Medicine, 135(4):839-49
Summary: When TA3/Ha cells (with reduced H-2 antigens) were fused with normal fibroblasts, full antigen expression was restored, demonstrating antigen suppression behaved as a recessive, reversible character.
-
Klein, G., Friberg, S., Wiener, F., Harris, H. (1973)
Hybrid cells derived from fusion of TA3-Ha ascites carcinoma with normal fibroblasts
Journal of the National Cancer Institute, 50(5):1259-68
Summary: Further characterization of tumor-normal hybrids showing reduced malignancy and restoration of normal antigenic properties.
-
Jonasson, J., Harris, H. (1977)
The analysis of malignancy by cell fusion VIII: evidence for the intervention of an extra-chromosomal element
Journal of Cell Science, 24(1):255-63
Summary: Human diploid cells fused with mouse melanoma cells showed malignancy could be suppressed even when most human chromosomes were lost, suggesting an extra-chromosomal (cytoplasmic) factor influences malignancy.
-
Howell, N., Sager, R. (1978)
Tumorigenicity and its suppression in cybrids of mouse and Chinese hamster cell lines
PNAS, 75(5):2358-62
Summary: Mouse/hamster cybrids combining tumor nuclei with normal cytoplasm frequently lost tumorigenicity, whereas reverse combinations remained malignant, implicating cytoplasmic/mitochondrial determinants.
-
Harris, A., Harris, H., Hollingsworth, M.A. (2007)
Complete suppression of tumor formation by high levels of basement membrane collagen
Molecular Cancer Research, 5(12):1241-5
Summary: Highly malignant cervical carcinoma cells transfected with collagen XV showed dose-dependent complete suppression of tumor formation at high expression levels, demonstrating environmental/extracellular factors can override malignant behavior.
Mitochondrial DNA Studies
-
Petros, J.A., et al. (2005)
mtDNA mutations increase tumorigenicity in prostate cancer
PNAS, 102(3):719-24
Summary: Cybrid experiments exchanging mitochondrial DNA showed cancer-associated mtDNA mutations increase ROS and markedly enhance tumor growth, directly linking mitochondrial genotype to tumor aggressiveness.
-
Kaipparettu, B.A., et al. (2013)
Crosstalk from non-cancerous mitochondria can inhibit tumor properties of metastatic cells
PLoS One, 8(5):e61747
Summary: Introducing non-cancerous mitochondria into metastatic cancer cells reduced proliferation, migration and tumor formation, and down-regulated oncogenic signaling, highlighting mitochondria as active regulators of the malignant phenotype.
Key Review Paper
-
Cancer as a Mitochondrial Metabolic Disease (Seyfried, 2015)
Prof. Seyfried’s comprehensive review aggregating these findings to argue that genomic instability is a downstream effect of mitochondrial dysfunction.
Comments