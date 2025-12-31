Aubrey de Grey's COA (Cancelling out Argument) and why I disagree with it.

STRONGER CHALLENGES TO PA A simple but remarkably rarely stated argument against PA, which here I shall term the “cancelling-out argument” (COA), is that it is impossible for a species to maintain two sets of genetic pathways whose selected actions diametri cally oppose each other. Specifically, since we clearly have a large amount of genetic anti-aging machinery (repairing and pre-empting the damaging side-effects of metabolism), we cannot also have pro-aging machinery that accelerates the accumulation of such damage, unless the latter machinery is selected for another purpose. The logic leading to this con clusion is simple. A large proportion of mutations just slightly impair the function of a gene, thereby mildly degrad ing the performance of systems in which the gene partici pates. Thus, in a species that possesses both pro-aging and anti-aging machinery, it will frequently be the case that mild loss-of-function mutations will occur more-or-less simulta neously in both. The net effect on the rate of accumulation of aging damage will be nil: there will be slightly less pre emption and repair and also slightly less acceleration, so the two will cancel out. (Note that there is no implicit assump tion here that any of these genes’ function is constant with age.) And if there is no phenotype – no difference, at any age, between the physiological performance of an individual with these new mutations and an individual without them – then there can be no selection, whether at the level of the individual or at the population level, to eliminate the muta tions. Thus, their survival will be at the mercy of random genetic drift, just as for any single mutation that has no effect at all on the performance of its host gene. And that means that such pairs of mutations will continue to accumulate over time, progressively degrading the performance of both the pro-aging and the anti-aging machinery at equal rates, until one of them – namely, necessarily, the pro-aging machinery – has mutated into oblivion. Can PA survive this argument? Two options seem avail able. One is that the optimum distribution of ages in the population is one that cannot actually be delivered by dam age accumulation on its own, such that pro-aging machinery is required to adjust it. In this scenario, the pro-aging ma chinery would exert its effects in an age-dependent pattern that differs from the age-dependency of the anti-aging ma chinery: for example, it could make the age distribution more “rectangular” (kill individuals off very efficiently above a certain age but hardly at all at younger ages). The other is that the presence of both types of machinery allows the spe cies to respond more nimbly to changed extrinsic mortality risks, in essentially the same way that “futile cycles” of bio chemical reactions permit a more rapid response to changes in substrate concentrations. Both these defences of PA against COA merit discussion, but they do not seem com patible with available data. First, it appears that the distribution of ages at death seen in protected populations is absolutely consistent with NPA [9]. This is not merely a confirmation of NPA, but also a challenge to PA, because (as noted above) COA demon strates that any putative pro-aging machinery needs to de liver a phenotype, and if the phenotype is not at the level of mean lifespan (as discussed in the previous paragraph) it must be at the level of secondary features of the distribution of ages at death, i.e. the shape of the survival curve. In the wild, the picture is ostensibly murkier [10], but on closer inspection it can be seen that – especially in metazoans – the wide variety of patterns of mortality as a function of age in different species overwhelmingly occurs in the early and middle periods of life, when aging is not a major contributor to death and vagaries of ecological niche can dominate. The other defence of PA is perhaps even more starkly undermined by data, in the form of the observed rate at which successive generations of a population change their rate of aging in response to abruptly altered extrinsic mortal ity conditions [11, 12]. While from other perspectives it might be considered remarkable that a population could halve its rate of aging over only a few hundred generations (far fewer than, for example, the number that separates us from our most recent common ancestor with chimpanzees, for example), from a pro-PA point of view is it distinctly underwhelming. Can the individual-benefit “hit” of a delib erately shortened lifespan truly be outweighed by so sluggish a response, as is required by PA? The implausibility of this presumption strongly challenges the “futile cycle” defence against COA.

a) This only covers pathways which have no other purpose.

b) This does not include pathways selected at different times. Hence if one of the pathways is the generation of ROS by complexes 1 and 3 (which is partially defined in mtDNA) then COA does not apply as the aspects defined in mtDNA (MT-D1-6 and MT-CYB) are selected during follicular atresia. This is perhaps the strongest argument against COA applying.

c) This requires subtle balancing such that changes to pathways balance out.