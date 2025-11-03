 Skip to main content

The Acetyl-CoA balance in the cell.

These are two lists of reviews looking at mainly acetyl-CoA, but also other acyl-CoAs.

They were selected by a search using chatGPT for the first one and Claude for the second one. Some are behind a paywall. My plan is to read through these and draw out conclusions I will separate out the ones which are behind a paywall.

Comprehensive Reviews on Cytosolic Acetyl-CoA Regulation:

  1. Jankowska-Kulawy et al. (2022) - Metabolic and Cellular Compartments of Acetyl-CoA in the Healthy and Diseased Brain
  2. Dominguez et al. (2021) - Exploring the Role of ATP-Citrate Lyase in the Immune System
  3. Mosaoa et al. (2021) - The Mitochondrial Citrate Carrier SLC25A1/CIC and the Fundamental Role of Citrate in Cancer, Inflammation and Beyond
  4. Moffett et al. (2020) - Acetate Revisited: A Key Biomolecule at the Nexus of Metabolism, Epigenetics and Oncogenesis - Part 1
  5. Giudetti et al. (2016) - Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of Citrate and Carnitine/Acylcarnitine Transporters
  6. Infantino et al. (2019) - Metabolic Routes in Inflammation: The Citrate Pathway and its Potential as Therapeutic Target

