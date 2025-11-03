The Acetyl-CoA balance in the cell.

These are two lists of reviews looking at mainly acetyl-CoA, but also other acyl-CoAs.
They were selected by a search using chatGPT for the first one and Claude for the second one. Some are behind a paywall. My plan is to read through these and draw out conclusions I will separate out the ones which are behind a paywall.
- Acetyl-CoA: a central metabolite and second messenger (Cell Metab, 2015)
- Acetyl-CoA and the regulation of metabolism (Trends Biochem Sci, 2015)
- Spatiotemporal control of acetyl-CoA metabolism in chromatin regulation (Trends Biochem Sci, 2018)
- Compartmentalised acyl-CoA metabolism and roles in chromatin regulation (Molecular Metabolism, 2020)
- Should we consider subcellular compartmentalization of metabolism? (Trends Cell Biol, 2019)
- The multiple facets of acetyl-CoA metabolism: Energetics, biosynthesis, regulation, acylation and inborn errors (Mol Genet Metab, 2023)
- Molecular targets and small molecules modulating acetyl-CoA metabolism (ACS Pharmacol Transl Sci, 2024)
Comprehensive Reviews on Cytosolic Acetyl-CoA Regulation:
- Jankowska-Kulawy et al. (2022) - Metabolic and Cellular Compartments of Acetyl-CoA in the Healthy and Diseased Brain
- Dominguez et al. (2021) - Exploring the Role of ATP-Citrate Lyase in the Immune System
- Mosaoa et al. (2021) - The Mitochondrial Citrate Carrier SLC25A1/CIC and the Fundamental Role of Citrate in Cancer, Inflammation and Beyond
- Moffett et al. (2020) - Acetate Revisited: A Key Biomolecule at the Nexus of Metabolism, Epigenetics and Oncogenesis - Part 1
- Giudetti et al. (2016) - Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of Citrate and Carnitine/Acylcarnitine Transporters
- Infantino et al. (2019) - Metabolic Routes in Inflammation: The Citrate Pathway and its Potential as Therapeutic Target
