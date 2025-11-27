Cardiovascular disease and the link to acetylation of splicing factors

User Query

To what extent are protein changes as a result of RNA splicing changes that cause endothelial problems part of cardiovascular disease?

AI Analysis

Protein changes resulting from aberrant RNA splicing in endothelial cells are not merely bystanders but are increasingly recognized as active drivers of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

To answer your question directly: these changes contribute to CVD to a significant extent by creating "molecular switches" that can flip a healthy endothelial cell into a diseased state without necessarily changing the total amount of the gene being expressed. This process often explains why a patient might have "normal" levels of a protein but impaired function.

The following sections analyze the extent of this impact, categorizing how splicing changes cause endothelial problems that lead to specific cardiovascular pathologies.

1. The "Dominant-Negative" Effect (Loss of Protection)

One of the most damaging ways splicing changes cause disease is by producing "decoy" or "broken" proteins that actively sabotage healthy ones. This is a major cause of endothelial dysfunction.

The Protein: eNOS (Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase)

Normal Function: Produces Nitric Oxide (NO) to relax vessels and prevent clotting.

Produces Nitric Oxide (NO) to relax vessels and prevent clotting. Splicing Error: A truncated splice variant (e.g., eNOS13A ) is produced.

A truncated splice variant (e.g., ) is produced. Endothelial Problem: This variant acts as a "dominant negative," essentially turning off the healthy protein.

This variant acts as a "dominant negative," essentially turning off the healthy protein. CVD Outcome: Reduced NO bioavailability causes hypertension and accelerates atherosclerosis.

The Protein: VEGF Receptor (Flt-1)

Normal Function: Receives growth signals (VEGF) to keep endothelium healthy.

Receives growth signals (VEGF) to keep endothelium healthy. Splicing Error: The cell switches to producing a soluble form called sFlt-1 .

The cell switches to producing a soluble form called . Endothelial Problem: sFlt-1 acts as a "sponge," trapping VEGF before it can reach the cell surface.

sFlt-1 acts as a "sponge," trapping VEGF before it can reach the cell surface. CVD Outcome: Primary driver of Preeclampsia and linked to heart failure.

2. The "Reawakening" of Fetal Isoforms (Gain of Toxicity)

Endothelial cells under stress revert to immature splicing patterns, including protein segments (exons) normally turned off in adults.

The Protein: Fibronectin (FN)

Normal Function: Structural protein. Specific segments (Exons EIIIA/EIIIB) are spliced out in healthy adults.

Structural protein. Specific segments (Exons EIIIA/EIIIB) are spliced out in healthy adults. Splicing Error: In atherosclerosis, the endothelium splices Exon EIIIA back in.

In atherosclerosis, the endothelium splices back in. Endothelial Problem: The EIIIA+ isoform activates TLR4 receptors , mimicking a bacterial infection.

The EIIIA+ isoform activates , mimicking a bacterial infection. CVD Outcome: Chronic vascular inflammation fueling Atherosclerosis.

The Protein: Tissue Factor (TF)

Normal Function: Membrane-bound TF initiates blood clotting upon injury.

Membrane-bound TF initiates blood clotting upon injury. Splicing Error: A soluble splice variant called asTF is produced.

A soluble splice variant called is produced. Endothelial Problem: asTF promotes angiogenesis and attracts immune cells.

asTF promotes and attracts immune cells. CVD Outcome: Increases instability of atherosclerotic plaques.

3. Summary of Impact