Samuel Collingwood Smith releases TALIS Linux

Software Developer and Artifical Intelligence Expert Samuel Collingwood Smith has been working with me on a number of projects for a last few years, mostly in the Artificial Intelligence / AI / bio-hacking space. We entered a number of competitions, some of which were against billion dollar organisations and in one case came in the top-ten with software that runs on a desktop PC, on an nVidia card, against thirty other competitors. As well as using open source AI models hosted in Python, Smith has used his C# and C++ tools to develop his own scratch-written neural network engine, LearnSilver. This is a C# native neural network library that can also execute on CUDA enabled nVidia cards with C/C++, including many gaming graphics cards. It enable significant processing on consumer hardware. It supports training, serialisation of entire models with a single method call and recurrent networks.
TALIS is a side, personal project Smith worked on prior to joining me in setting up our new AI company, which will be announced in more detail in a future post.
The project is here: https://gitlab.com/talis-linux
ISO and signature here: https://gitlab.com/talis-linux/talis-2.1-public-binaries
Build script here: https://gitlab.com/talis-linux/talis-2.1-public
If you are interested in following TALIS or any of Smith's other projects, please take a look at the following links:
Technical Blog on Medium https://medium.com/@sam_c_smith
Technical Blog on Wordpress https://samuelcollingwoodsmith.wordpress.com
Personal Site https://samuelcollingwoodsmith.com
Gitlab Code Respository for TALIS, his custom Linux Live environment: https://gitlab.com/talis-linux
Personal Twitter @Samuel_C_Smith https://twitter.com/samuel_c_smith
Linktree https://linktr.ee/samuel_collingwood_smith
AllMyLinks https://allmylinks.com/samuel-collingwood-smith
