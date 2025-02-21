Biohacking Team withdraws from XPRIZE Healthspan - Team continues to work to improve people's health

The Biohacking Team has withdrawn from XPRIZE Healthspan.



We think the prize is a really good idea and the science behind the judging is really good. However, we are not willing to sign the competitors agreement. XPRIZE have asked that the competitors agreement be kept confidential and hence we should not give our reasons as to why we will not sign the competitors agreement. Signing the competitors agreement is a requirement for remaining in the contest, hence we need to withdraw. We wish XPRIZE Healthspan well. Finding out what can be done to increase the proportion of people's lives in good health is a really good idea.



We have, however, decided to keep the team together. Although the team was brought together to compete in XPRIZE and we are no longer doing that, we have other things to do.



We have already participated in the Biomarkers of Aging contest and the Medical Affairs Olympics. We are also running small scale biohacking coaching sessions on both the Diseases of Aging and Parkinsons Disease.



Watch this space!!