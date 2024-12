Subtle details of mitochondrial DNA are revealed showing the underlying biochemical cause of aging

The fact that mitochondria have their own DNA has been known for a number of decades. However, reading that DNA is harder than the nuclear DNA. That is because there are multiple copies of the DNA in individual mitochondria as well as there being more than one mitochondrion in most cells. However, science has now developed techniques for analysing the mitochondrial DNA in quite subtle detail. In 2024 a number of interesting papers were produced which I will talk about in this post The rate and nature of mitochondrial DNA mutations in human pedigrees is paper produced by a number of researchers in Iceland. The abstract states:This is interesting as a paper as it looks at a large number of people's mitochondrial DNA. It has been known for some time that there is a germline "bottleneck" which reduces the variation of mtDNA (Mitochondrial DNA) in the egg cells produced by mothers. What is interesting in this paper is that it appears that only around 3 copies of mtDNA are transferred initially from mother to egg. These mitochondria are then replicated in the egg. If the egg is fertilised then the general assumption is that the father's mtDNA is destroyed, but even if it is not destroyed because of the multiplication of mitochondria (and mtDNA) in the egg the quantity of paternal mtDNA would be something like at 10,000th of the number of maternal mtDNA.Another paper in a similar topic are was Mitochondrial DNA mutations in human oocytes undergo frequency-dependent selection but do not increase with age The summary of this paper states:What this demonstrates is that the body acts to prevent mtDNA damage in egg cells. There is, however, another paper that needs to be read with this one. Robustness and reliability of single-cell regulatory multi-omics with deep mitochondrial mutation profiling the summary states:This paper argues that there are actually quite a few mtDNA mutations that are single mutations that are ignored as test artefacts, but in fact are real and need to be taken into account. This leads to the conclusion that the paper looking at mtDNA damage in egg cells (oocytes) has ignored some minor mutations and perhaps the conclusion should be that egg cells are to a limited extent protected from mtDNA damage, but mtDNA damage still occurs at a much slower rate. This would be logical if mtDNA damage is seen to be a consequent of metabolism (in that every so often mitochondria produce reactive molecules which sometimes damage the mtDNA).All of this tends to point at mtDNA damage being the underlying driver of development. As the mitochondria become less efficient then the cells produce different proteins. Although this initially causes phases of development at a much later stage it is part of causing the aging process. The existance of senescent cells is I think a second basic cause of the aging process that operates through the same pathway of acetylation of the histone. (see other posts).