Sonia Poulton Abandons Large Parts of Case

I have seen a surprisingly upbeat post from Sonia Poulton about Sam Smith’s appeal against her. In fact, like so much of what she says, she is misleading her followers. To explain briefly, earlier this year Sam and I applied to strike out parts of Sonia’s case in the ongoing lawsuit between Sonia on one side, myself Sam and Darren Laverty on the other. Sam helped with both applications along with two barristers. They were heard on 1 May 2024. The first application won - part of Sonia’s case was struck out as inconsistent with an earlier witness statement. Some would call that, “lies”. Sonia did not appeal. The rest of the strike-outs failed. After taking advice from counsel, Sam appealed and got permission from Mrs Justice Steyn DBE. The appeal failed, except that the judge ordered Sonia to clarify her case in a formal statement called a Part 18 Response. In effect, she abandoned 11 of the 21 pleadings we were trying to strike out, promising not to rely on them or file evidence on them. That binds her. It also means we do not have to do disclosure on those pleadings, for example our discussions with Mr Laverty. The costs order was £772 which was trivial and has been paid. Sonia was ordered to pay me £4K at the May hearing, so she is still just over £3K down. Her case is 11 pleadings weaker. Cheap at the price. At the hand down hearing on 13 May 2024, Sonia finally gave in and allowed us to include 2 documents in the bundle we had been trying to get disclosed for years. We believe this was because she risked a costs order otherwise. Sam referred to them during the public hearing and they passed into the public domain under the collateral use rule. Basically, the documents are emails to police from Sonia in 2017 saying Sonia would not give evidence for Esther Baker because she did not trust her and her colleagues at Exaro News. You can read them for yourself here: https://matthewhopkinsnews.com/?p=10561. Much of my entire libel case against Sonia is about whether Sonia reasonably believed repeating Esther Baker’s allegations against me are in the public interest. The emails are strong evidence she never believed it. So overall, even with the failed appeal Sam and my legal team played a blinder - doing serious damage to Sonia’s case. Another disturbing thing is that Poulton seems to be getting help from Joshua Moon, the notorious owner of Kiwi Farms. There was an email in the bundle that came from him. This Moon: https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/website-kiwi-farms-refuses-to-surrender-data-linked-to-accused-christchurch-terrorist-brendan-tarrant/news-story/46d3c925ef84b24dde6194c42b3c2241 . I doubt that helps Sonia’s employment prospects. By distributing his manifesto and protecting those sharing it, Moon assisted the killer of 51 Muslims peacefully at prayer. His other activities include targeting underage Caucasian children. This is a YouTube interview in which Moon admits to hosting a board called /phile/ - short for paedophile which hosted child abuse material including toddler snuff rape material. Don’t take my word for it - watch the interview: https://youtu.be/RurGNMzcHds . Who would accept help from a ‘man’ like that? The material from her new friend did not even help Sonia. So, to cut a long story short the three hearings on 1 May, 13 May and 23 October were overall very successful even with the disappointing appeal.