Biohacking Team wins prizes in medical innovation

Biohacking to Improve Everyone's Health, the team of Biohackers intending to compete in XPRIZE Healthspan, have won some early prizes in the 2024 MEDICAL AFFAIRS INNOVATION OLYMPICS #MAIO2024. The MAIO is organised by The Medical Affairs Professional Society and sponsored by a number of leading biotech companies including Amadea Pharma.
Of all of the biotech groups proposing ideas the Biohacking Team won the "high jump" the prize for the most lofty idea. The team also got the overall bronze award in Patient Centricity.
John Hemming, leader of the Biohacking Team said, "I am pleased that the MAIO recognised our proposal for improving gene expression as being the most 'idealistic, lofty concept with a vision' of the varied ideas being presented at the contest. Our challenge, of course, is to refine the proposal and demonstrate that it broadly has beneficial effects in extending healthspan."
These are the main two presentations at the MAIO 2024.
