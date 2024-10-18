 Skip to main content

Biohacking Team wins prizes in medical innovation

Biohacking to Improve Everyone's Health, the team of Biohackers intending to compete in XPRIZE Healthspan, have won some early prizes in the 2024 MEDICAL AFFAIRS INNOVATION OLYMPICS #MAIO2024. The MAIO is organised by The Medical Affairs Professional Society and sponsored by a number of leading biotech companies including Amadea Pharma.





Of all of the biotech groups proposing ideas the Biohacking Team won the "high jump" the prize for the most lofty idea. The team also got the overall bronze award in Patient Centricity.

John Hemming, leader of the Biohacking Team said, "I am pleased that the MAIO recognised our proposal for improving gene expression as being the most 'idealistic, lofty concept with a vision' of the varied ideas being presented at the contest. Our challenge, of course, is to refine the proposal and demonstrate that it broadly has beneficial effects in extending healthspan."

These are the main two presentations at the MAIO 2024.



Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Why are babies born young?

Why are babies born young? This sounds like an odd question. People would say "of course babies are born young". However, this goes to the core of the question of human (or animal) development. Why is it that as time passes people develop initially through puberty and then for women through menopause and more generally getting diseases such as sarcopenia, osteoporosis, diabetes and cancer, but most of the time babies start showing no signs of this. Lots of research into this has happened over the years and now I think it is clear why this is. It raises some interesting questions. Biological youth is about how well a cell functions. Cells that are old in a biological sense don't work that well. One of the ways in which cells stop working is they fail to produce the full range of proteins. Generally the proteins that are produced from longer genes stop being produced. The reason for this relates to how the Genes work (the Genome). Because the genome is not gettin
1 comment
Read more