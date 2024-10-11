Are some premature births caused by a average lower mitochondrial membrane potential in the baby?

When it comes to development there are a number of steps which can be quite well defined. One, of course, is death. Another is birth. Then there is sexual maturity and for some people menopause.There are plenty of papers which link precocious puberty with early menopause. There are also those which link early menopause with higher mortality and earlier age based diseases. This points to those being driven by the mRNA splicing changes and other changes in mRNA transcription primarily from the average mitochondrial membrane potential.I was wondering recently, however, about birth. Is that step potentially driven by MMP. There are a number of pieces of evidence that point to this. One is that mothers who were born prematurely are also likely to have premature children. Importantly people who are born prematurely also face health problems in their lives at an earlier stage.This fits with the hypothesis that average mitochondrial efficiency lies behind this. A critical test, therefore, is what happens when efforts are made to prevent a pre-term birth. Does that have a long term health benefit or in fact is it not treating the underlying problem and hence does not benefit the child to the same extent.I think it is clear that puberty is affected by MMP. The fact that Melatonin operates to hold back puberty tends to support this. Melatonin is a good tool for preventing mitochondrial DNA damage.Contrary to this hypothesis, however, there is mixed evidence linking Puberty with Premature birth.