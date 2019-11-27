 Skip to main content

Campaign against Labour False Allegations Continues

Following the launch of a campaign against the use of false allegations, campaigners have been protesting across the country from Liverpool, to Newcastle, from Shrewsbury to Brighton about the Labour Party's lack of concern about the use of false allegations by senior Labour Party officials.

John Hemming said, "The vast majority of people are opposed to the promotion of false allegations. However, it appears that the Labour Party nationally are not really bothered about the promotion of false allegations by senior Labour Party politicians as long as the target of those false allegations are opposition politicians."

"Although Tom Watson has stepped down as a Labour Candidate he remains for now the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.   Jess Phillips is also the Chair of the Womens Labour Parliamentary Party.  A material number of Labour MPs have been involved in the promotion of false allegations of child rape against political opponents as well as these two senior National Labour Party Officials."

"For now the Labour Party have not even made an official comment about a complaint I have made to Labour about this.  However, unofficially they have said they are not going to do anything about it.   We are in an environment in which politics is getting more aggressive. The Labour Party play lip service to the idea that violence against politicians should not be promoted.  However, when Labour Politicians promote false allegations that result in death threats against their political opponents they avoid the issue.   Neither Jess Phillips nor Tom Watson have apologised for promoting Esther Baker's false allegations.  Other Labour Party members should force them to acknowledge the harm that they have done."

"Our campaign will continue to highlight this issue.  It is today moving to Brighton and will soon be in London. There will, of course, be protests in Birmingham and outside Tom Watson and Jess Phillips offices

