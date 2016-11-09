John Hemming's Web Log John's Reference Website
Wednesday, November 09, 2016
  Teresa Kirk - a question for the Official Solicitor
There is no sense me sending this question to the Official Solicitor himself because his view is that he is not accountable to anyone other than the secret courts. The question is why did his representative on behalf of MM (the protected person) argue that Teresa Kirk should be kept in prison?

If people remember the case of the Italian woman forced to have a C section when she visited the UK, there the Official Solicitor was acting and did not really defend her against the forced medical treatment - which various expert commentators at the time the judgment was published decided was unnecessary. There is also the case of Lee Gilliland who was evicted from his house without notice because the OS was appointed to represent him and did not tell him what had happened. Obviously the RP case where RP's case was conceded against her by the Official Solicitor on the papers without a hearing is another example of something where questions need to be answered.

There is also the question of who pays what for the operation of his office. Obviously he is making some form of charge to the estates of protected people where they have assets. Who monitors those charges?
  posted by John Hemming ¶ 7:14 am
