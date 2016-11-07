John Hemming's Web Log John's Reference Website
Monday, November 07, 2016
  17e Assises nationales des avocats d’enfants
This is a link to the agenda of the 17th national conference of French family lawyers. Here is part of the agenda:
Vendredi 4 novembre 2016

9 h  – Accueil

9 h 30 à 12 h 45

Jean-Marc ANDRE, bâtonnier Versailles
Dominique ATTIAS, vice-bâtonnier Paris, présidente groupe de travail mineurs du CNB
Geneviève AVENARD, défenseure des enfants auprès du défenseur des droits (sous réserve)

Les maîtres du temps : Martine PERON et Josiane OLEOTTO-GUEY

30 ans d’application de la CIDE par les pays européens : Renate WINTER, vice-présidente du Comité des droits de l’enfant de l’ONU, ex-présidente du tribunal spécial pour la Sierra Leone et juge internationale au Kosovo

Pause

Angleterre : John HEMMING, ancien député, avec Florence BELLONE, correspondante RTBF au Royaume-Uni

Suède : Ruby HARROLD-CLAESSON, avocate, présidente du Comité nordique des droits humains
It is interesting how lawyers across Europe are unhappy with what is being done in England (and Wales). There is also a group of Portuguese lawyers who are building up steam to challenge the system. Renate Winter's speech was interesting particularly given her long experience as a judge and on the Childrens Rights committee of the UN. There is also a meeting scheduled at the end of the month in Estonia looking moreso at issues relating to Norway.

This organisation in France is equivalent to Resolution in England. However, Resolution do not appear to wish to invite people to speak who are critical of how the system works (well they have never asked me to speak unlike the French and a Polish event in September.)
  posted by John Hemming ¶ 9:43 pm
