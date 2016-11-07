Vendredi 4 novembre 2016 9 h – Accueil 9 h 30 à 12 h 45 Jean-Marc ANDRE, bâtonnier Versailles Dominique ATTIAS, vice-bâtonnier Paris, présidente groupe de travail mineurs du CNB Geneviève AVENARD, défenseure des enfants auprès du défenseur des droits (sous réserve) Les maîtres du temps : Martine PERON et Josiane OLEOTTO-GUEY 30 ans d’application de la CIDE par les pays européens : Renate WINTER, vice-présidente du Comité des droits de l’enfant de l’ONU, ex-présidente du tribunal spécial pour la Sierra Leone et juge internationale au Kosovo Pause Angleterre : John HEMMING, ancien député, avec Florence BELLONE, correspondante RTBF au Royaume-Uni Suède : Ruby HARROLD-CLAESSON, avocate, présidente du Comité nordique des droits humainsIt is interesting how lawyers across Europe are unhappy with what is being done in England (and Wales). There is also a group of Portuguese lawyers who are building up steam to challenge the system. Renate Winter's speech was interesting particularly given her long experience as a judge and on the Childrens Rights committee of the UN. There is also a meeting scheduled at the end of the month in Estonia looking moreso at issues relating to Norway.
