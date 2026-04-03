I am collecting links to papers which look at mtDNA damage in human oocytes.
Mitochondrial DNA Damage and Its Repair Mechanisms in Aging Oocytes
Human ovarian aging is characterized by oxidative damage and mitochondrial dysfunction
Mitochondrial deoxyribonucleic acid deletions in oocytes and reproductive aging in women
Mitochondrial deoxyribonucleic acid deletions in oocytes and reproductive aging in women
Mitochondrial DNA point mutation in human oocytes is associated with maternal age
Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Age-related Oocyte Quality
Allele frequency selection and no age-related increase in human oocyte mitochondrial mutations
Mitochondrial DNA Damage and Its Repair Mechanisms in Aging Oocytes
Human ovarian aging is characterized by oxidative damage and mitochondrial dysfunction
Mitochondrial deoxyribonucleic acid deletions in oocytes and reproductive aging in women
Mitochondrial deoxyribonucleic acid deletions in oocytes and reproductive aging in women
Mitochondrial DNA point mutation in human oocytes is associated with maternal age
Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Age-related Oocyte Quality
Allele frequency selection and no age-related increase in human oocyte mitochondrial mutations
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